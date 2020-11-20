Takk McKinley, who was claimed off waivers by the 49ers on Wednesday, was waived by the team on Friday after he failed a physical. It marked the second time it happened to McKinley this week. On Tuesday, McKinley, a veteran pass rusher and former first-round pick, was waived by the Bengals after a failed physical.

McKinley, who was waived by the Falcons on Nov. 11, has been dealing with a groin injury that has limited him to four games this season. The 26th overall pick in the 2017 draft, McKinley shed 20 pounds this offseason after the Falcons declined to pick up his fifth-year option.

"It was a wake-up call," McKinley said during training camp, via the Falcons official website. "It was more motivation, it made me hungry. I'm not saying I wasn't hungry in the past, but I've just got to go prove it."

The 49ers also placed rookie receiver Brandon Aiyuk, tight end Daniel Helm, and starting left tackle Trent Williams on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list.

While he did not start as a rookie, McKinley managed to register six sacks and seven tackles for loss while helping the Falcons advance to the divisional round of the playoffs. He was a part-time starter in 2018, recording seven sacks and seven tackles for loss. And despite becoming a full-time starter in 2019, McKinley tallied just 3.5 sacks in 14 games. He posted a single sack for the Falcons this season before being waived.

A Bay Area native, McKinley was expected to replace injured starter Dee Ford as San Francisco's speed pass rusher for the remainder of the season. McKinley's speed was one of the things that made him a first-round pick back in 2017. He ran the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine 4.59 seconds. His 10-yard split was a respectable 1.6 seconds.