San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings hasn't practiced since July 27 due to a calf injury which came less than two weeks after a report surfaced that Jennings wants a new contract and is open to a trade if he isn't compensated adequately.

Jennings, 28, is entering the final year of a two-year, $15.4 million extension that he signed with the franchise in May 2024. Despite Jennings wanting a new contract, it doesn't appear that an extension is imminent. Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard reported Tuesday that the "two sides are not close on a new agreement," citing the timing of the contract request. The 49ers had a massive roster overhaul this offseason, letting free agents such as Dre Greenlaw, Charvarius Ward and Talanoa Hufanga walk in free agency.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan addressed rumors earlier this month about whether Jennings' absence from practice was contract-related or due to the calf injury.

"You can ask him that," Shanahan said. "But he tells me it's his calf, and the calf shows. So, [we] got to be delicate with those calves."

The 49ers signed wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to a massive four-year, $120 million extension right before the start of the 2024 season. Aiyuk suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 7 last year against the Kansas City Chiefs and is expected to start this season on the physically unable to perform list.

Without Aiyuk and Jennings, the 49ers' wide receiver corps is thin. Additionally, rookie fourth-round pick Jordan Watkins is out for at least one month after suffering a high ankle sprain in the preseason opener against the Denver Broncos. Headlining the group is former first-round pick Ricky Pearsall, who had a strong finish to last season.

Jennings had a breakout season in 2024, catching 77 passes for 975 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games. For his career, Jennings has 155 catches for 1,938 yards and 13 touchdowns.