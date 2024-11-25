The San Francisco 49ers could be on the verge of getting one of their most important players back in the mix. Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that the team will open the 21-day practice window for linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who has been out all season.

Greenlaw, of course, tore his Achilles during the Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs while running onto the field after a change in possession. He had surgery this offseason and has spent the entire year to date on the physically unable to perform list.

San Francisco has been dealing with a barrage of injuries throughout the season, with each of Brock Purdy, Trent Williams, Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings, George Kittle, Nick Bosa, Javon Hargrave and Talanoa Hufanga missing at least one game due to injury. (They have also been without Charvarius Ward for the last several weeks for personal reasons as he mourns the loss of his 1-year-old daughter.)

The defense has taken a step backward amid the injury issues, and with De'Vondre Campbell and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles taking Greenlaw's spot in the lineup next to Fred Warner on the second level. Greenlaw is not quite on Warner's level, but he is widely considered one of the best linebackers in the NFL and the Niners have missed him greatly.

They're now working from behind when it comes to chasing a playoff spot, with games remaining against the Bills, Bears, Rams, Dolphins, Lions and Cardinals, and a one-game deficit in the NFC West race. They need all the help they can get, and if Greenlaw can play at something close to full strength, he'd be a big help.