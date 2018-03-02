2018 NFL Draft: 49ers win coin toss over Raiders, will have ninth pick

The 49ers won the coin toss Friday that guarantees they will have the ninth pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Both San Francisco and Oakland finished with identical records last season and Rod Woodson, the Hall of Fame defensive back who played for both teams, flipped the coin that determined their fates. The Raiders will choose 10th.

Forty-Niners general manager John Lynch, and Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie and first-year coach coach Jon Gruden were in attendance.

Raiders lose coin flip to 49ers and I think Jon Gruden is now trying to melt the coin with his eyes #Raiders #49ers #NFLCombine #Coin #Flip pic.twitter.com/ch7bezx0Ec — John Breech (@johnbreech) March 2, 2018

Now the question becomes who does each team target now that their draft positions are solidified. In the latest CBSSports.com mock drafts, four of the five experts have San Francisco taking a defensive player (among defensive backs Derwin James and Denzel Ward and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds).

Meanwhile, all five experts have the Raiders choosing among cornerback Mike Hughes, Edmunds or one of the draft's most exciting players, linebacker Roquan Smith.

The takeaway: Both Bay Area teams need help on defense.

The coin flip also affects the Patriots. If the 49ers had lost the toss, New England would have the 41st pick (as part of the Jimmy Garoppolo trade). But because San Francisco won, the Pats will pick 43rd overall.

In related news: