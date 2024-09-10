It's not often that you see an NFL game end with a final score that's never happened in league history, but that's exactly what the Jets and 49ers gave us Monday night in San Francisco.

During the final quarter of the 49ers' win, the only real drama was whether the two teams would combine for a scorigami, which is when a game ends with a final score that's never happened before.

With 30 seconds left to play in the fourth quarter, the 49ers were leading 32-13, and if that had been the final score, it wouldn't have been a scorigami. However, Tyrod Taylor threw a touchdown pass to Allen Lazard with just 25 seconds left that made the score 32-19. The Jets then failed on their two-point conversion attempt, which was notable, because it marked the first time in NFL history that a game had ever ended with the exact final score of 32-19.

As you can see above, it's the 1,085th unique final score in NFL history.

If the Jets had converted their two-point conversion at the end, then the game would NOT have been a scorigami, because 32-21 has happened multiple times in NFL history. The failed two-pointer marked the second time in the game that the Jets came up empty on a two-point conversion.

This marks the EIGHTH time under Kyle Shanahan that the 49ers have been involved in a scorigami, although it hasn't happened recently. Before Monday, the last time the 49ers had a scorigami came in September 2020 when they beat the Giants, 36-9.

As for the Jets, this marks just the second time since 2015 that they've been involved in a scorigami. The last time it happened for them came in November 2021 in a 45-30 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

This marks the second straight year that there was a scorigami in Week 1. There were a total of nine scorigamis during the 2023 season, but since they become more difficult to achieve with each new score that happens, it would be surprising if we hit nine or more during the 2024 season.