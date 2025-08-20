San Francisco 49ers receiver Demarcus Robinson has been suspended for three games by the NFL for violating the league's substance abuse policy, coach Kyle Shanahan said in an interview with KNBR on Wednesday.

Robinson recently pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor DUI charge stemming from a November arrest. He was sentenced to 36 months of probation and ordered to pay a $390 fine.

"You can always appeal it, so we'll hope for the best on that," Shanahan said. "But [three weeks] is what we're planning for."

Robinson, 30, was initially charged with one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol in January. At the time of his arrest, Robinson was stopped by law enforcement after he was allegedly driving over 100 mph. Upon questioning by authorities, Robinson is said to have shown signs of being intoxicated.

The 49ers signed Robinson to a two-year, $9.5 million contract this past offseason. He was signed to help stabilize a receiving corps that will likely be without Brandon Aiyuk for the start of the regular season as Aiyuk is still recovering from last year's season-ending knee injury.

With Robinson suspended, the 49ers will have to lean more on Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall during the season's first few games. Jennings, however, recently suffered a calf injury and has reportedly expressed an interest to be traded if the team doesn't address his contract.

Should the three-game suspension stand, Robinson will miss games against the Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals before being eligible to return in Week 4 at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

A 2016 fourth-round pick, Robinson spent his first NFL seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and was a member of Kansas City's 2019 Super Bowl-winning team. He spent the 2022 season with the Baltimore Ravens before spending the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.

Robinson, entering his 10th season, started all 17 games last year for the Rams and led the team with seven touchdown catches to go with 31 receptions for 505 yards.