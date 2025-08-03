San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall hasn't really had the chance to settle in yet. He missed several games as a rookie while recovering from a gunshot wound, and then a nagging hamstring injury cost him valuable time on the road to Year 2. San Francisco activated Pearsall off the physically unable to perform list ahead of training camp with an eye toward staying healthy and a stronger impact.

"I just felt like I was behind the eight ball," Pearsall said when speaking with reporters. "I like to say that I rolled out of bed and started running routes because I damn near did. You can't really rehab a gunshot wound. So I basically rolled out of bed and started running routes in Week 7... From that Week 7 and on, that was my training camp. Those practices in between, before the games, that was my training camp, for me."

Pearsall impressed when he returned. He caught his first career touchdown in a four-reception, 73-yard performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 10. In Week 17 against the Detroit Lions, he caught eight passes for 141 yards and one touchdown, the most yards in a single game by a San Francisco rookie since Jerry Rice in 1985. Pearsall finished his rookie season with 31 catches for 400 yards and three touchdowns in 11 appearances and four starts.

Pearsall should maintain an even bigger role in San Francisco's offense in 2025, especially as he works towards being fully healthy. The 49ers traded wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders, star wideout Brandon Aiyuk is working his way back from a torn ACL and MCL and Jauan Jennings is in the midst of a contract dispute with the 49ers.

"To be honest, I'm approaching it the same exact way," Pearsall said. "Whether those guys are in the room or not, that's just how I look at myself. I just got to be able to step in that role. That's just how I look at it. I look at myself as being able to be a guy that goes out there and makes plays. Whether they're there or not, that's how I look at myself."