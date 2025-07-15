Throwback uniforms are all the rage in the NFL these days, especially since the league lifted the one-shell rule a few years ago. This allowed teams to have alternate helmets and bring back classic uniforms from the 20th century, which were extremely popular in the early 2000s.

The throwback revolution started because too many classic uniforms went by the wayside in the 1990s in favor of darker colors (San Francisco 49ers going to cardinal red, Philadelphia Eagles to midnight green). Turns out, fans and teams liked the old colors and uniform designs -- even if they were only used as a one-off during the year.

Nearly 75% of the league has a throwback uniform now, and more are coming with the Washington Commanders unveiling a new alternate throwback earlier this month and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (white throwback from the "orange creamsicle era") and Los Angeles Chargers (two new uniform sets) revealing jerseys on Tuesday.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks are also reportedly set to reveal new throwback designs in 2025.

Teams can't get enough of the throwback revolution. With the Buccaneers joining the Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers with home and road throwbacks, these are five teams that should add to their throwback repertoire -- or just get a throwback uniform in their wardrobe.

This list is subjective, of course, but these are certainly uniforms that some fans would enjoy seeing on the field again.

Buffalo Bills (1987-2001 home uniforms)

It's been too long since the Bills had throwback uniforms, yet alone the uniforms of the years during which the franchise made four consecutive Super Bowls. The Bills do use a throwback helmet, but they change the sticker, putting on the 1965-1973 logo, and use it with the current uniform.

The Bills haven't brought back the red helmet yet, although Josh Allen has teased it a few times. They need an alternate helmet, and the red throwback with the 1990s home jersey and pants would be the perfect touch.

Philadelphia Eagles (1985-1995 road uniforms)

The Eagles' "Kelly Green" jerseys are immensely popular, so much so that more people at Lincoln Financial Field wear the "Kelly Green" over the home "Midnight Green." Since the Buccaneers unveiled the road version of the "orange creamsicle" uniforms, why don't other teams do the same?

Philadelphia already has the alternate helmets and gray pants in place. The white jerseys would fly off the shelves and look great on the field.

Los Angeles Rams (1973-1999 home and road uniforms)

The classic uniforms from the late 1970s and "The Greatest Show on Turf" era have not been worn since the Rams won Super Bowl XXXIV ... 25 years ago. The Rams did bring back a "Color Rush" design of these uniforms, and their current home and road jerseys are a modernized version of the classic. But they haven't brought back the original jersey yet.

Perhaps it's time to unveil a new throwback, especially since the Rams don't have a throwback yet.

New England Patriots (1995-1999 home uniforms)

The Patriots already have an awesome throwback uniform in "Pat Patriot" and could just wear the road version of that classic fit. Since teams can have up to two alternate helmets now, perhaps it's time to bring back the throwbacks from when Robert Kraft took over the team.

The uniforms the Patriots wore in the late 1990s were everything 90s, from the "Flying Elvis" on the helmet and sleeve to the futuristic numbers. Incredible these jerseys only lasted five years, but they resembled a fun decade of uniforms.

Of course, no one would complain if they brought back the 2000s dynasty uniforms, either (which should have never changed).

Tennessee Titans (1999-2017 home uniforms)

The Titans decided to move on from the Oilers throwbacks after wearing them for two years, and it's unsure if they'll ever return. The white uniforms from the Oilers era would have been the pick here, but the franchise appears to be moving on from anything Houston.

Why did the Titans move on from the jerseys they debuted in 1999, the ones in which the franchise appeared in its only Super Bowl? The Titans are getting new uniforms within the next few years. Perhaps this is a chance to pay homage to the original Titans uniforms when the franchise changed their name.

This uniform isn't a "classic," but was a good uniform for its time.