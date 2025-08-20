The 2025 Minnesota Vikings may be shaped by how J.J. McCarthy handles his anticipated debut as the team's new starting quarterback. But the biggest recent drama surrounding the NFC North contender hasn't necessarily been with the young signal-caller, but rather the pass catchers at his disposal -- or lack thereof.

Minnesota's wide receiver room has been a trove of misfortune for much of the summer. Top target Justin Jefferson, one of the most accomplished playmakers in the game, is only just returning to practice after weeks of resting a sore hamstring. Fellow starter Jordan Addison is set to miss the first three weeks of the season due to suspension. And now even deeper reserves are banged up, with incumbent No. 3 Jalen Nailor deemed "week-to-week" with a hand injury.

It's precisely why the Vikings are now seriously exploring a trade for veteran receiver help, as NFL Media reported ahead of the team's final preseason game. But which wideouts are on the Vikings' radar? Here are five possibilities, including one familiar face and a former early-round draft pick of a recent Super Bowl contender:

Alec Pierce IND • WR • #14 TAR 69 REC 37 REC YDs 824 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

The Indianapolis Colts might be inclined to keep all their wideouts after naming Daniel Jones their 2025 starter under center, seemingly favoring instant results over long-term development. Alec Pierce, however, is entering a contract year, and the team has no shortage of other young options out wide, including Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs and Adonai Mitchell. His deep-ball tracking ability could help stretch the Vikings' passing attack while raw prospects like Tai Felton come into their own.

Jauan Jennings SF • WR • #15 TAR 113 REC 77 REC YDs 975 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

San Francisco isn't really in a position to be dealing wide receiver talent, given the 49ers are still without a rehabbing Brandon Aiyuk. But Jauan Jennings isn't satisfied with his current contract, so it's not out of the question he'll be shopped. Minnesota can afford to sweeten his deal before a scheduled 2026 free agency. Stylistically, he'd offer head coach Kevin O'Connell more in the way of multipurpose work and blocking support, which fits Minnesota's apparent plans to beef up the ground game in 2025.

Adam Thielen CAR • WR • #19 TAR 62 REC 48 REC YDs 615 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

The most popular subject of recent trade rumors involving the Vikings, Adam Thielen is still a fan favorite in Minnesota thanks to his accomplished 10-year run as a home-state underdog story. Durability is a concern at age 35, fresh off a 2024 season in which Thielen missed seven games due to injury. When healthy, however, he remains a surehanded route-runner, as evidenced by a 103-catch debut with the Carolina Panthers. Would he be willing to accept a No. 3 role if/when Addison returns opposite Jefferson?

Donovan Peoples-Jones NO • WR • #14 TAR 0 REC 0 REC YDs 0 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Donovan Peoples-Jones isn't a lock to make the New Orleans Saints' roster, but that means he might not cost a ton via trade. Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was the Cleveland Browns' vice president of football operations when the wideout entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick out of Michigan. While he's held very limited roles the last two seasons, Peoples-Jones had a solid showing as a full-timer in 2022, when he posted a career-high 61 catches for 839 yards.

Skyy Moore KC • WR • #24 TAR 3 REC 0 REC YDs 0 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

The former second-round draft pick recently made headlines with a punt-return touchdown in the preseason, but Skyy Moore may finally be on the outside looking in for the Kansas City Chiefs. As a result, he'd be much more of a low-risk flyer than proven insurance, coming off a 2024 season in which he played just six games. Still, his shifty versatility could help Minnesota fill multiple backup spots, including on special teams. O'Connell might also be able to find ways to deploy him as a gadget rusher.