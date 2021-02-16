Ariel Young, the 5-year old girl who was critically injured from an accident involving ex-Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, has awoken from her coma -- 11 days after the accident occurred. Tiffany Verhulst, Ariel's aunt who organized the GoFundMe page that has raised over $488,000 to assist with the hospital bills, shared the news early Tuesday morning.

Ariel suffered swelling in -- and bleeding in and around -- the brain, which caused the coma. She has been in critical condition since the accident. Her cousin, Julianna, sustained a broken nose and concussion.

Per Kansas City police, a white Dodge Ram that Reid was driving collided with a Chevrolet Impala that had run out of gas and was at a standstill on an exit ramp days before Super Bowl LV. The driver of the Impala had called family for help before the accident, which arrived in a Chevrolet Traverse that was parked in front of the disabled vehicle. Reid struck the left front of the Impala, then continued and struck the right rear of the Traverse -- which led to the injuries of Ariel and Julianna.

Police said investigators were trying to determine whether driver impairment was a factor in the crash, which closed three of the interstate's four lanes. According to a search warrant, Reid -- the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid -- told an officer he had two to three drinks and was on a prescription for Adderall. Reid complained of stomach pain and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Reid, who was on administrative leave by the Chiefs, did not have his contract renewed by the organization.