Joe Burrow doesn't have a new deal from the Bengals yet, so John Breech is pulling a weekly holdout while petitioning for the quarterback to get paid. Or at least I think he is. In the meantime, you've got me, Cody Benjamin, to deliver all the latest from around the NFL.

This is the Pick Six Newsletter.

We've got red-hot bets for the 2023 season, more running back and holdout news and much more:

1. Today's show: Five must-make bets for 2023 NFL season

SportsLine expert Alex "Propstars" Selesnick joined Katie Mox and Will Brinson on Wednesday's "Pick Six NFL Podcast" for a special NFL preview show 50 days out from the Week 1 kickoff. Specifically, they examined five must-make bets related to the upcoming season. Some highlights:

Mox is all over Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow or Josh Allen to win MVP as opposed to betting the field: "Mahomes is an MVP threat every year, and the Bengals are my preseason pick for the Super Bowl." She also likes the AFC North in general as the source of this year's Super Bowl winner (+340), highlighting the upside of the Browns and Ravens.

Selesnick likes the Eagles' Haason Reddick as the bet for most sacks in 2023, as well as Defensive Player of the Year. He's also got Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes as an underrated candidate to win Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Brinson isn't sure he should trust Atlanta, but he is sure the "Falcons' schedule is a joke," which is why he's got Arthur Smith's squad going Over on 10.5 wins. He also likes the Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson to go Over on 6.5 rushing TDs.

2. Tag fallout: RBs uniting, Barkley threatening to sit out again

QBs may drive the NFL, but running backs have stolen the headlines of late, chiefly because of their inability to secure top-dollar commitments around the league. In the wake of Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard failing to land long-term deals with the Giants, Raiders and Cowboys, respectively, RBs have reportedly begun teaming up in a group text to strategize next steps. Barkley, meanwhile, is doubling down on threats to extend a holdout into the 2023 season, telling a financial podcast he's considering sitting out the entire year as a way of countering New York's franchise tag.

3. 50 things to know 50 days away from 2023 NFL season

Did you know we're only 50 days away from the Lions visiting the Chiefs to open the season? Douglas Clawson and the CBS Sports research team is celebrating the fast-approaching date by offering 50 fun facts and figures regarding the 2023 campaign. Here's a sneak peek at the first five on the rundown:

1. The Chiefs are the Super Bowl favorites and are trying to become the first repeat Super Bowl champions since the 2003-04 Patriots. The last time the preseason Super Bowl favorite actually won the Super Bowl was in 2018 (Patriots).

2. Kansas City is looking to become the third team ever to reach four Super Bowls in a five-year span, along with the 1990-93 Bills and 2014-18 Patriots.

3. The Chiefs have company in the AFC as the Chiefs and Bengals have met in the past two AFC Championship games. They could be the third matchup to meet in three straight conference championship games (1974-76 Steelers/Raiders, 1992-94 Cowboys/49ers).

4. Any championship talk has to include Buffalo. Over the past three seasons, the Bills lead the NFL outright in scoring offense and scoring defense, without a title to show for it though. They are the fifth team since 1950 to lead the NFL in scoring offense and scoring defense in a three-year span, and the other four teams all won a title during their spans (1953-55 Browns, 1960-62 Packers, 1962-64 Packers, 1972-74 Dolphins).

5. The AFC got even more loaded with the Aaron Rodgers trade. The Jets allowed the fourth-fewest PPG in the NFL last season. The last time Rodgers had a top eight scoring defense was 2010, when he secured his only Super Bowl victory.

4. Steelers make Alex Highsmith top 10 highest-paid pass rusher

Two years ago, Pittsburgh paid big bucks to lock up T.J. Watt. Now they've rewarded his fellow linebacker on Wednesday, signing Alex Highsmith to a four-year, $68 million extension. The new deal, which reportedly includes almost $28M guaranteed, makes Highsmith one of the top 10 highest paid at his position at $17M per year. It comes a year after the former third-round pick broke out with 14.5 sacks and 20 QB hits, career-best marks that came while Watt missed six games due to injury.

5. Cowboys' Zack Martin considering training camp holdout

Zack Martin USATSI

Running backs aren't the only ones unhappy about their contracts these days. Months after the Falcons' Chris Lindstrom reset the offensive guard market on a $100M deal, Martin is considering not reporting to Cowboys camp while seeking his own raise, as ESPN reported. The six-time All-Pro feels he's "woefully underpaid," ESPN said, while Dallas has apparently resisted restructuring the six-year extension Martin signed back in 2018. The lineman is widely considered one of the best at his position.

6. Extra point: Vikings unveil throwbacks, Bryce Young strikes new deal

