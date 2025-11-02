The Cincinnati Bengals had a challenge attempt blow up in their faces during the fourth quarter of their Week 9, 47-42 loss to the Chicago Bears, and it was a decision by Zac Taylor that gave the Bears seven points in a very tight contest.

On a first-and-10 from the Bengals' 16-yard line, Bears wide receiver DJ Moore rushed left and was knocked out of bounds at the 1-yard line. It looked like he may have fumbled at the end of the play, so the Bengals coach threw the red challenge flag in hopes the officials would rule a fumble out of the end zone, which would result in a touchback and give possession to Cincinnati.

But not only did the Bengals lose this challenge, but the officials determined that Moore actually crossed the goal line, and awarded a touchdown to the Bears.

Check out the play, here:

This touchdown extended Chicago's lead to 14 points with under five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, bu that was just the start of the madness as there were three touchdowns that followed in one of the wildest finishes of the season. The Bengals actually scored back-to-back touchdowns thanks to a successful onside kick to acquire a one-point lead with under one minute to play, but the Bears then went 72 yards on four plays, and Caleb Williams hit Colston Loveland for a 58-yard game-winning touchdown.

It was a brutal loss for a flailing Bengals team, which just fell to third place in the AFC North with a 3-6 record.