A.J. Bouye 'excited' to be newest member of Broncos, likes the scheme in Denver

The Denver Broncos were the perfect fit for A.J. Bouye, who was traded to Denver after three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars Tuesday. Bouye revealed several teams were interested in trading for him after he found out he was expected to be released by Jacksonville if the Jaguars couldn't find a trade partner. Fortunately, the Jaguars were able to work out a deal with the Broncos for the former Pro Bowl cornerback.

"I talked to Vic (Broncos head coach Vic Fangio). Fred (agent Fred Lyles) gave me some possibilities about certain teams and I started watching film of Denver's scheme," Bouye told Mike Klis of 9News in Denver. "I watched Vic when he was DC (defensive coordinator) with the Bears. So I'm excited, man."

Bouye, an undrafted free agent out of Central Florida in 2013, recorded 65 tackles, eight pass deflections, and an interception in 14 games last season. He made his lone Pro Bowl appearance in 2017. Over the course of his career, Bouye has accumulated 16 interceptions and a touchdown. After four seasons with the Houston Texans, he signed a lucrative four-year deal worth $67.5 million with the Jaguars in March of 2017.

Bouye had one of his worst seasons in 2019, allowing 60 catches for 855 yards and three touchdowns. Opposing quarterbacks completed 65.2% of their passes and had a 101.5 passer rating when targeting Bouye. Fangio's system benefits cornerbacks that can stop the run and can play on both sides of the field, another reason why Denver giving up a fourth-round pick for Bouye may be a steal for the Broncos.

Denver finished 7-9 last season, but finished 4-1 in its last five games thanks to the emergence of Drew Lock at quarterback. The Broncos played better than their record indicated, but lost five one-score games that cost them a shot at the playoffs.

The Broncos finished the season 7-5 after an 0-4 start, which caught the eye of Bouye when he was scouting his new team.

"The first thing that came to mind, I was definitely paying attention to Drew (Lock) and his quarterback play," Bouye said. "I saw how they played certain teams out of the division, like Houston (Lock's breakout game when the Broncos went up 38-3). And I just like this scheme. I think it's a good opportunity for DBs to make plays. And how they finished the season strong, I was paying attention to all that."