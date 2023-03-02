Super Bowl LVII ended two-and-a-half weeks ago, but tensions are apparently still running high between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. More specifically, between Eagles wideout A.J. Brown and Chiefs wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The two had a run-in on social media Valentine's Day -- two days after the Super Bowl. Smith-Schuster posted a Valentine's Day card that read, "I'll hold you when it matters most," and included a photo of Eagles cornerback James Bradberry -- who of course committed the critical defensive holding penalty on Smith-Schuster in the fourth quarter of the big game.

Brown responded to the tweet, saying, "First off congratulations. Y'all deserve it. This is lame. You was on the way out the league before mahomes resurrected your career on your 1 year deal Tik-Tok boy. He admitted that he grabbed you but don't act like your like that or ever was. But congratulations again!"

Things ramped up again on Wednesday night, when Brown tweeted this message at Smith-Schuster:

"You really need to find you somebody else to play with. Don't let that ring get you beat tf up. Because I'm with all the dumb Shii. I'm not gone speak on it no more."

Brown then posted a picture of an Instagram DM he sent to Smith-Schuster.

"I don't play them kids games, if you wanna see me, I'm with it. You better go to Cabo and enjoy your ring and stop f*****g w me. Leave me off all your TikTok shii p***y."

What got Brown so riled up was apparently this video made by Brenden Clinton starring JuJu, where they poked fun at Jalen Hurts, Brown and the Eagles in general. Check it out, here:

Brown ended up deleting both of the tweets he sent on Wednesday night, but after all that's happened over the past month, it's safe to say this new off-field rivalry is just getting started.