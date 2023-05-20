This weekend, the Philadelphia Eagles held a great event for their Eagles Autism Foundation, which includes a 5K run, and your option of a 30-mile or 10-mile bike ride. One pretty cool facet of the Eagles Autism Challenge is that dozens of Eagles take part in this workout, so you can run/bike next to your favorite players.

Star wideout A.J. Brown was one of the players taking part in the Eagles Autism Challenge, and he got quite a scare during the bike-riding portion. While on Instagram Live, Brown appeared to almost get hit by a vehicle, and dropped his phone.

Check out the video below:

Brown later took to Twitter to explain what happened, and let everyone know that he's fine:

Brown even joked, tweeting, "I think I saw a star on the license plate." Likely a reference to the rival Dallas Cowboys.

Brown was quite the pickup for the Eagles last offseason. In 2022, he put up career numbers across the board with 88 receptions for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns while the Eagles made it to Super Bowl LVII. Thankfully, Brown wasn't injured in what appeared to be a close call on Saturday morning.