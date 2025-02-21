The Philadelphia Eagles went in-house with the promotion of Kevin Patullo at offensive coordinator, one that was long overdue after spending four seasons as the team's passing game coordinator. Patullo has been heavily involved with the evolution of the Eagles offense over the past four years, but will now take on the role of play caller.

Making in-house moves after a Super Bowl appearance once an offensive coordinator left for a head coaching job has hurt the Eagles in the past (see Mike Groh and Brian Johnson). A.J. Brown thinks this was the right move for the organization, knowing Patullo has been instrumental in the growth of this offense since Brown arrived in Philadelphia in 2022.

"For our fans, they need to understand everything has to change," Brown said to NFL Network. "I know we just won, but it has to change. We have to get better, and we have to do things different. But I truly feel like it's a great hire; he already has been involved in almost everything. Him, Kellen (Moore) and Nick (Sirianni) basically called the plays already.

"So, it's a great hire and he's already familiar with us. We have a great relationship, and he knows what we need to work on because he's been there, and he's been there for a while, and like I said, he's already been a part of all the situations and the conversations and everything. So, I think it's a great hire."

Patullo was still the passing game coordinator as Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was the most efficient quarterback since the bye week (Week 5), having just two interceptions in 15 games (including playoffs). Even in Kellen Moore's offense (Moore was hired as head coach of the New Orleans Saints after the Super Bowl), Patullo worked with Moore and learned the ins-and-outs of his system.

Patullo and Moore were heavily involved in the game plan on Fridays, along with the play-calling strategies and the change in flow of the game. Both coaches were attached at the hip in 2024, making Patullo a more natural choice if the Eagles keep a basis of Moore's offense.

Basically, Patullo will be a plus-one of the concepts the Eagles deviated with Moore. This will be an evolution of Moore's offense.

"It has to change; it has to evolve," Brown said. "I don't know what wrinkles would look like, but we have to find ways to get better."