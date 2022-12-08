A.J. Brown has made a significant impact on the Philadelphia Eagles in his first season with the team, living up to the expectations the franchise had when they acquired him in the offseason. Brown is having a huge debut season in Philadelphia, catching 61 passes for 950 yards and nine touchdowns in 12 games with the team.

The game-changing wide receiver the Eagles have been pining for since DeSean Jackson was in Philadelphia, Brown is set to become the first 1,000-yard wide receiver for the franchise since Jeremy Maclin in 2014. Brown is putting up numbers from a wide receiver that hasn't been seen in Philadelphia since Terrell Owens in 2004 -- coincidentally his first year with the Eagles as well.

A.J. Brown PHI • WR • #11 TAR 96 REC 61 REC YDs 950 REC TD 9 FL 2 View Profile

As Brown is putting up Owens-like numbers in year one with the Eagles, he's on pace to deliver the best first season by a pass catcher for the franchise in its 90-year history. In this week's "By The Numbers," we take a look at Brown's historical season with the Eagles.

Most catches in first season with Eagles

Irving Fryar -- 88 (1996) Keith Jackson -- 81 (1988) Kevin Curtis -- 77 (2007) Terrell Owens -- 77 (2004) Jordan Matthews -- 67 (2014)

Most receiving yards in first season with Eagles

Terrell Owens -- 1,200 (2004) Irving Fryar -- 1,195 (1996) Harold Jackson -- 1,116 (1969) Kevin Curtis -- 1,110 (2007) A.J. Brown -- 950 (2022)

Most receiving TDs in first season with Eagles

Terrell Owens -- 14 Irving Fryar -- 11 A.J. Brown -- 9 Alshon Jeffery -- 9 Calvin Williams -- 9 Harold Jackson -- 9

Brown is on pace to shatter multiple records for a first-year pass catcher in Philadelphia, as he already has 61 catches on the year. He needs just six receptions to catch Matthews and enter the top-five on this list and just 28 catches to pass Fryar for the most receptions in year one by an Eagles player. Brown needs to average just 5.4 catches a game to pass Fryar, slightly above his 5.1 average.

Only 251 yards away from passing Owens for the most receiving yards by a player in year one with the Eagles, Brown needs to average just 50.2 yards over the last five games. Brown averages 79.2 yards per game this year, on pace to shatter the mark.

Already with nine receiving touchdowns, Brown needs six touchdowns over the next five games to set the record for a first-year player in Philadelphia. Brown averages 0.75 touchdowns per game, so this will be the hardest mark to surpass. Remember, Owens had 77 catches for 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns in just 14 games with the Eagles in 2004 -- arguably the most dominant season by a pass catcher in franchise history.

How will Brown make his mark in 2022? He's on pace to rewrite the franchise record books.

Most catches in a season -- Eagles history

Zach Ertz -- 116 (2018) Brian Westbrook -- 90 (2007) Zach Ertz -- 88 (2019) Irving Fryar -- 88 (1996) Irving Fryar -- 86 (1997)

Most receiving yards in a season -- Eagles history

Mike Quick -- 1,409 (1983) DeSean Jackson -- 1,332 (2013) Jeremy Maclin -- 1,318 (2014) Irving Fryar -- 1,316 (1997) Ben Hawkins -- 1,265 (1969)

Most receiving TD in a season -- Eagles history

Terrell Owens -- 14 (2004) Mike Quick -- 13 (1983) Tommy McDonald -- 13 (1961) Tommy McDonald -- 13 (1960) Mike Quick -- 11 (1985) Irving Fryar -- 11 (1996) Harold Carmichael -- 11 (1979) Mike Quick -- 11 (1987) Pete Pihos -- 11 (1948) Cris Carter -- 11 (1989) Bobby Walston -- 11 (1954)

Brown is on pace to finish with 86 catches for 1,346 yards and 13 touchdowns on the year. He would rank in the top five in all three categories for an Eagles pass catcher in just his first year with the team -- and Brown is just 25 years old.

Brown has been the downfield threat the Eagles have been seeking for years. Jalen Hurts is tied for the NFL lead in touchdown passes from 25-plus yards downfield with eight, as Brown has five of them. The Eagles had just two touchdown catches from 25-plus yards downfield last season, showcasing the difference maker Brown has been for the offense.

Since the Eagles returned from the bye week, Brown has 28 catches for 447 yards and seven touchdowns -- averaging 16.0 yards per catch. The seven touchdown catches are tied with Christian Watson and Davante Adams for the most in the NFL while the 16.0 yards per catch are second only to Garrett Wilson (16.4) amongst players that have 40-plus targets.

Brown's play has charged Jalen Hurts up to the forefront of the MVP race. Since the Eagles returned from the bye week, Hurts has completed 69.4% of his passes for 1,426 yards with 14 touchdowns to one interceptions for a 118.8 passer rating. Hurts has also ran for 316 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 5.7 yards per carry.

The incredible play from Hurts and the MVP-type numbers are in part because of what Brown provides as the No. 1 wide receiver. No coincidence the Eagles are 11-1, tied for the best start in franchise history -- the first time they reached that record through 12 games since 2004.

Sound familiar?