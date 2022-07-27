A.J. Brown will always go to bat for Jalen Hurts, given that the two have been friends for years. When a report came out on how Hurts practiced during minicamp (the results weren't ideal), Brown wasn't going to let that slide.

Brown came to Hurts' defense on Twitter, explaining why he felt the need to go out of his way to defend the Eagles quarterback -- a post Hurts knew nothing about.

"False narratives come out among quarterbacks, this and that. You guys got to understand, it's practice. There are the times -- I'm not going to win every route and he's not going to make every throw. That's just a part of it. I'm going to try stuff I see on the internet and try to add it to my arsenal. It's practice.

"I just want to clean up the false narratives. ... He's the quarterback of my team. He's my friend. I'm gonna be right besides him every step of the way."

Hurts, who isn't always on social media, said Brown told him about the report when he called him on a random day. The Eagles quarterback said Brown told him "they was talking crazy," which Hurts smiled and brushed off.

The friendship between Hurts and Brown is strong, which is why the Eagles pushed to get Brown to Philadelphia and ink him to a four-year, $100 million deal. On Day 1 of camp, Brown and Hurts arrived at 6:30 a.m. to get the routine in for the next several weeks. DeVonta Smith was also present, getting work in with Brown and Hurts hours before the Eagles were scheduled to hit the field for the first time this year.

"That's just standard between the two of us," Hurts said on Brown coming in early. "We just work. We're growing with time. We put so much work in this offseason. Me, A.J., Dallas (Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert), Smitty (Smith) -- we can play ball at a high level.

"That's the standard. The work comes first. We take it day by day. We try to get prepared every day so we can attack every day."

Hurts and Brown are all about preparation, which is why Brown was so adamant to defend his quarterback. He's seeing what Hurts is working on to get to the next level in the NFL, one Brown can help get him to in 2022 and beyond.

"He's just like me," Brown said. "Preparing, studying. We're here real early before everyone else. That's just who he is. We went over the whole script a couple times just to make sure we're all on the same page.

"That's how he prepares. He's a professional."