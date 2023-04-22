A.J. Brown and Derrick henry terrorized defenses for three years with the Tennessee Titans. Separated for the past year, Brown would prefer to reunite with Henry again -- if the Philadelphia Eagles have the opportunity to do so.

CBS' The Talk and NBC American Ninja Warrior host Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, who played four seasons in the NFL, put out a tweet Saturday morning that Henry was getting traded from the Titans to the Eagles. While social media has been buzzing with the rumor, Brown opened up about the possibility on Twitter himself.

No. 22 on the Eagles was worn by Marcus Epps last year, but he vacated that in free agency when he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Eagles have not issued jersey numbers to their free agents yet, so the number is currently available.

There has been no indication of Henry leaving the Titans or getting traded to another organization, but the three-time Pro Bowler does have one year remaining on his contract with a base salary of $10.5 million. His cap number is $16,367,647 for 2023, the final year of a four-year deal with the Titans he signed in 2020.

Henry has been the game's best running back over the past five seasons, leading the NFL in rushing with 7,101 yards and 68 touchdowns -- 20 more than the next closest player (Nick Chubb). Averaging 4.9 yards per carry during that stretch, Henry has four 1,000-yard seasons and has led the NFL in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns twice (2019, 2020). The 2020 Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year, Henry rushed for 2,027 yards and was just the eighth running back to rush for 2,000 yards in a season.

While Henry's yards per carry has dipped to 4.4 over the last two years, he's tied for second in the NFL in rushing touchdowns (23) and fourth in rushing yards (2,475). He had 349 carries for 1,538 yards and 13 touchdowns last season.

Brown and Henry played together in Tennessee from 2019 to 2021. Henry led the NFL in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns twice while rushing for 4,504 yards and 43 touchdowns. Brown had 185 catches and 2,995 receiving yards in his three seasons with Henry -- the second most for a player after three seasons in Titans franchise history. Brown averaged 16.19 yards per catch since the start of the 2019 season, only trailing Mike Williams (16.78) for the best mark of the NFL (minimum 150 receptions).

The duo of Brown and Henry had tremendous success together in Tennessee. If Henry is indeed available, he has Brown's approval on teaming up with him again in Philadelphia.