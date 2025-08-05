The Philadelphia Eagles look to give the NFL back-to-back repeat Super Bowl champions for the first time since the 1970s, when the Dolphins won in 1973 and 1974 and the Steelers won in 1975 and 1976. After spoiling the Chiefs' bid to become the NFL's first threepeat in February, the Eagles have their sights set on another title this year as the preseason co-favorites at 7-1 -- along with the Bills and Ravens -- at BetMGM.

While they bring back much of the core from last year's championship squad, they know they are starting from square one once again in the pursuit of a title. Star receiver A.J. Brown explained the Eagles' mindset going into the season on Monday in an interview with SiriusXM Radio, noting the "grind stays the same" even when you have a championship ring.

"You know, the process is still the same," Brown said. "I am very blessed and fortunate to achieve and to win the Super Bowl as a team, but the process of the daily grind stays the same. And so, once you kind of look at it through that lens, you've just got to go back to work. All that stuff is over with. I like to say, you know, the Lombardi, she's not loyal. She's not loyal. So, we got to do what we got to do again, try to win her over again."

Time will tell if the Eagles can put words into action, but Brown and the rest are saying all the right things coming off of their championship season. They know there aren't bonus points for being the defending champions and while the celebrations this offseason were fun, the focus has to shift entirely to the task at hand for the 2025 season.

The Eagles begin that pursuit all over again when they open the season Sept. 4 against the rival Cowboys, as they try to give the Lombardi Trophy a reason to stick around in Philly for one more year.