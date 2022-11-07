The Tennessee Titans wide receivers have struggled without the presence of A.J. Brown, who was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason after Tennessee signed him to a long-term deal. Brown has been everything as advertised since he arrived in Philadelphia, while Tennessee has mightily struggled to replace him.

Brown has taken harmless jabs about Tennessee here and there, but nothing that has been dreadful to the organization. With the Eagles playing Thursday night and on a mini-bye week, Brown was catching his former team play the Kansas City Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football."

The Eagles wideout had a tweet about the Titans, which lit the match on what Brown actually meant. Brown deleted the tweet shortly after.

In Brown's case, he has a point on how dreadful the Titans wide receivers have been this year. Brown has 43 catches for 718 yards and six touchdowns this year while the Titans wide receivers combined have 51 catches for 618 yards and one touchdown -- through eight games.

Tennessee didn't have a single wide receiver catch a pass in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, just the fourth time that's happened in a game since 2000. The New England Patriots didn't have a wide receiver completion against the Buffalo Bills last December, but that was the game with scorching winds and Mac Jones throwing just three passes.

The Denver Broncos also didn't complete a pass against the New Orleans Saints in 2020, the game which wide receiver Kendall Hinton played quarterback. The other time was when the expansion Houston Texans played the Pittsburgh Steelers in December of 2002 when rookie David Carr was the quarterback.

The Titans wide receivers have just two catches for 26 yards over their last two games, both by Robert Woods. Malik Willis has started both those games.

Tennessee could use a playmaker like Brown in its offense, but made the business decision he wasn't worth the investment. Things have worked out for Brown in Philadelphia.