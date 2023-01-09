PHILADELPHIA -- Mike Quick wanted A.J. Brown to break his 38-year receiving record, waiting in anticipation to finally give the Philadelphia Eagles star his congratulations for achieving one of the toughest marks to set in the franchise's storied history. Quick, the color commentator for the Eagles radio broadcasts, immediately went to Brown after the Eagles' 22-16 victory over the New York Giants to gave the young wideout a gift for the achievement.

There was Brown, having Quick's old "Kelly Green" Eagles jersey that he shredded defensive backs with in 1984 -- on the way to 1,409 receiving yards in what is considered one of the greatest receiving seasons in franchise history.

"I told Mike thank you for everything he has done for the game," a humbled Brown said on breaking Quick's record. "It is truly an honor. He has been up there for 30 years and that says a lot. It means a lot."

Brown topped Quick's breakout 1984 campaign in his first season in Philadelphia. He finished with 88 catches for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns on the season. Not only are the 1,496 yards a franchise record, but Brown tied Irving Fryar for the second-most receptions by a wide receiver in franchise history (88).

The player who broke that mark? Brown's teammate -- DeVonta Smith -- as he finished with 95 catches in just his second season in the NFL. Smith and Brown are No. 1 and No. 2 in single-season receptions for the Eagles, along with the first pair of Eagles teammates to each have 1,000 receiving yards in season.

This is just the beginning for what Brown and Smith can accomplish in Philadelphia, especially with what's ahead for this franchise in the coming weeks.

"I feel that we are still getting started," Brown said. "We got a long way to go. We are going to be here together for a while."

Brown finished the regular season fourth in receiving yards, becoming the first Eagles player to finish in the top five in receiving yards since Irving Fryar in 1997. He also finished third in the league in yards per catch (17.0) and tied for third in the league in touchdowns (11). Brown was the first Eagles player to finish in the top five in receiving touchdowns since Terrell Owens in 2004.

Everything the Eagles envisioned when they traded for Brown was delivered in year one, yet the ultimate goal hasn't been accomplished. As Brown donned his NFC East championship hat and T-shirt, he realized he wanted more of those types of shirts in his closet.

That's why Brown came to Philadelphia in the first place.

"You want me to be honest? I want more," Brown said. "It is cool for the moment. There are two more hats out there and I am trying to get it. I am looking forward and what I can try and do to get better and taking this game one game at a time in the playoffs."

The road to the Super Bowl goes through Philadelphia. Brown has another opportunity to add to his historic season in two weeks.

He's ready for the moment.