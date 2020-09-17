The Tennessee Titans were able to narrowly squeak their way out of Week 1 with a last-second win over the Denver Broncos and now the club may need some of that luck to see its star receiver play this weekend. Second-year wideout A.J. Brown is at risk of missing Tennessee's Week 2 matchup with Jacksonville Jaguars and possibly beyond due to a bone bruise in his knee, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Brown was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice but was not able to suit up on Thursday. That downward trajectory for Brown -- who led the Titans in receiving last season -- on the injury report along with Schefter reporting that this injury could go beyond Week 2 doesn't bode well for his prospects to play in the home opener on Sunday.

Brown played in 81% of the offensive snaps in Tennessee's Week 1 win over Denver and caught five of his eight targets for 39 yards.

The good news for the Titans in the wide receiver department is that Corey Davis (hamstring) was able to return to practice on Thursday in limited fashion after being held out on Wednesday. If Brown is forced to miss time due to this bone bruise in his knee, it could be Davis who benefits the most as he tries to build off his Week 1 showing where he caught a team-high seven passes for 101 yards. Fellow receiver Adam Humphries and tight end Jonnu Smith would likely see an uptick in targets if Brown were to be sidelined as well.

His status will become a bit more clear on Friday when the Titans officially hand out game designations for Sunday's Week 2 matchup.