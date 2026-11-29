The New England Patriots' trade for three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown has been an unmitigated disaster thus far.

Fresh off an AFC Championship season, the Patriots needed one big-time, go-to target for 2025 NFL MVP runner-up quarterback Drake Maye to elevate New England's offense to Super Bowl championship caliber after being overwhelmed in their Super Bowl loss against the Seattle Seahawks. That's why they traded for Brown, a former Tennessee Titans pupil of current Patriots coach Mike Vrabel with 1,000-yard seasons in six of his first seven years in the league. New England sent its 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles to acquire the 29-year-old Brown, fresh off a season in which his receiving yards (1,003) and yards per reception (12.9) were his worst in an Eagles uniform.

New England also decided trading for Brown was the right move despite knowing he had a degenerative knee condition. ESPN reported the Los Angeles Rams were interested in Brown, but pulled out of the bidding because of concerns about his knee. Eliot Wolf, the Patriots executive vice president of player personnel, addressed the issue back in June. He admitted the team knew the risks before the deal went through.

"It's a factor, but we examined him," Wolf said in June. "He's got a knee that has some wear and tear that we were aware of. Our training staff and medical staff signed off on it."

Brown's risk factor has come to fruition with the wide receiver beginning his second injured reserve stint of the season this week. He has produced 11 catches for 128 yards and no touchdowns on 26 targets while playing in just 4 of the Patriots' 10 games this season. Unless he can turn things around with Maye in 2027, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman will be drinking champagne on opening night of the 2028 NFL Draft while holding New England's first-round pick.

At this point, Brown looks like another cautionary tale of trading for an aging wide receiver. Here are a handful of similar trades made since 2000 that also blew up for the teams that acquired high-profile wide receivers pushing 30, like the Patriots' deal for Brown has so far.

2000: The Dallas Cowboys trade for WR Joey Galloway

Trade: The Cowboys traded a 2000 first-round pick and a 2001 first-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks for the 29-year-old Galloway

Dallas owner and general manager Jerry Jones wanted to do right by three-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Troy Aikman in what ended up being his final NFL season in 2000, so he traded a 2000 first-round pick and a 2001 first-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks for Joey Galloway, the eighth overall pick of the 1995 NFL Draft.

The trade blew up in Jones' face in the first game of the 2000 season, when Galloway tore his ACL in Week 1 during a 41-14 loss to the archrival Philadelphia Eagles, kicking off what became a 5-11 campaign and the last year of Aikman's Pro Football Hall of Fame career. Galloway never had a 1,000-yard receiving season with the Cowboys, and Dallas flipped him for Keyshawn Johnson in 2004. Even worse, the 2000 first-round pick they traded away, the 19th overall pick in that draft, became Seahawks 2005 NFL MVP running back Shaun Alexander.

2010: The Minnesota Vikings trade for WR Randy Moss

Trade: The Vikings traded a 2011 third-round pick to the New England Patriots for the 33-year-old Moss and a 2012 seventh-round pick

The Minnesota Vikings were off to a 1-2 start entering their Week 4 bye in 2010, the year after Brett Favre helped lead them to an NFC Championship Game appearance in 2009, so the Vikings sought out an old flame in the 33-year-old iteration of franchise legend Randy Moss. Pairing Randy Moss with Brett Favre would have been a dream come true in the 1990s or 2000s, but in the first year of the 2010s, Moss was past his NFL expiration date.

After his fourth game back with the Vikings, a 28-18 loss against the Patriots that traded him away, Moss lashed out. He had just two targets for an eight-yard catch in the loss, and in his postgame media availability, Moss went off. He wore a Boston Red Sox hat before calling Bill Belichick the greatest coach in NFL history and repeatedly saying how much he missed his Patriots teammates. Moss also critiqued Vikings coach Brad Childress' in-game decision-making and said that the staff didn't take advantage of the intel he gave them on the Patriots' tendencies.

Minnesota cut Moss the next day, Favre retired after the 2010 season, and the Vikings reached for quarterback Christian Ponder with the 12th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.

2018: The Philadelphia Eagles trade for WR Golden Tate

Trade: The Eagles traded a 2019 third-round pick to the Detroit Lions for the 30-year-old Tate

Pro Bowl wide receiver Golden Tate thrived in the back half of his twenties, catching passes from Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford. From 2014 to 2017, Tate ranked sixth in the NFL in catches (372) and ninth in receiving yards (4,224). With Tate in a contract year at 30 in 2018, Detroit flipped him to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2019 third-round pick seven games into the season, with the Eagles looking to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

Tate debuted with the Eagles in Week 10, but he didn't make much of a mark. He started just three times in eight games while catching 30 of his 44 targets for 278 receiving yards and a touchdown. During Philadelphia's playoff run to the NFC divisional round, he caught 7 of his 13 targets for 64 yards and a touchdown while starting both games. The Eagles couldn't re-sign Tate in free agency, and he left for NFC East rival New York Giants on a four-year, $37.5 million contract in the 2019 offseason.

2019: The New England Patriots trade for WR Mohamed Sanu

Trade: The Patriots traded a 2020 second-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for the 30-year-old Sanu

The New England Patriots raced out to a 7-0 start through the first seven weeks of the 2019 NFL season, and the franchise wanted to load up on more playmakers for Tom Brady after future Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski retired in the offseason. So they sent a 2020 second-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for 30-year-old wide receiver Mohamed Sanu. The move was a bust. Sanu started six of his eight games with the Patriots and caught 26 of his 47 targets for 207 yards and a touchdown.

Tom Brady then left the franchise as a free agent in the 2020 offseason for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the Patriots lost at home in the opening round of the playoffs against the Tennessee Titans. New England cut Sanu at the end of the 2020 preseason, and the San Francisco 49ers signed him to their practice squad a couple of weeks later.

2019: The Oakland Raiders trade for WR Antonio Brown

Trade: The Raiders traded a 2019 third-round pick and a 2019 fifth-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 31-year-old Brown

Antonio Brown was one of the most dominant wide receivers of the 2010s: he earned seven Pro Bowl selections and four first-team All-Pro selections, earning a spot on the 2010s All-Decade team. However, he never played a regular-season snap for the Raiders' last season in Oakland. The Raiders re-signed Brown to a reworked $50.1 million contract with $30.1 million guaranteed after trading for him.

Then, blisters from using a cryotherapy chamber without shoes caused him to miss the start of his first training camp with the Raiders. That wasn't the end of his off-field drama. The NFL said the helmet model he wore throughout his career did not meet the NFL's updated helmet safety standards, but he still wanted to wear his old helmet. Brown filed grievances against the NFL and missed practices and walkthroughs because of the helmet issues. That led the team to get sick of Brown and fine him over $50,000 for missing practices. That led to a confrontation with general manager Mike Mayock, which led to a $215,073.53 fine that voided $29.125 million of his guaranteed money.

Brown posted a recorded phone call he had with head coach Jon Gruden to Instagram, then later followed up with another post asking for his release. The Raiders granted his wish by cutting him on Sept. 7, and Brown then signed with the New England Patriots that same day. Brown provided a season's worth of headaches before Week 1 kickoff.