The Philadelphia Eagles won't have their No. 1 wide receiver on the field when they look to avenge their Week 6 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday. The team has ruled A.J. Brown out for Week 8 due to a hamstring injury.

Brown did not practice all week, and was one of four Eagles to be ruled out for this weekend, a list that includes cornerback Adoree' Jackson (concussion), offensive lineman Cam Jurgens (knee) and pass rusher Azeez Ojulari (hamstring).

In seven games played this season, Brown has caught 29 passes for 395 yards and three touchdowns. He is coming off his best performance of the season, as the three-time Pro Bowler caught four passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns in the 28-22 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Brown and DeVonta Smith combined for 304 receiving yards and three touchdowns last Sunday, which where the second-most yards they had combined for as teammates. Previously, the dynamic duo was averaging just 99.2 receiving yards per game this season.

With Brown out, expect Smith to be Jalen Hurts' go-to target. He recorded a career-high 183 receiving yards on nine receptions last week in Minnesota, and caught a touchdown. It was his second 100-yard game of the season, as Smith caught eight passes for 114 yards in the Week 5 loss to the Denver Broncos.

The Eagles have won 12 straight home games against the Giants, including playoffs, but they will have to secure that 13th straight victory without their WR1.