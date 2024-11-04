The Philadelphia Eagles could have A.J. Brown back this week, after all.

Brown, the Eagles' leading receiver in yards per catch, is considered day-to-day after undergoing tests on a knee injury caused him to leave Sunday's game, according to ESPN. Brown did take the field when the Eagles came out for the second half, only to go back into the tunnel and not return to the game.

With the "day-to-day" diagnosis, there's an opportunity Brown returns for Sunday's showdown with the Dallas Cowboys. Brown is believed to have suffered a knee sprain, per the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Brown finished with two catches for 36 yards in Sunday's win. He's second on the Eagles in catches (23) and receiving yards (444), trailing only DeVonta Smith. In addition to his three receiving touchdowns, Brown leads the NFL in yards per catch (19.3, minimum 20 receptions).

Brown has played just five games this season, missing three games in September with a hamstring injury. Since Brown returned to the lineup, he has 18 catches for 325 yards and two touchdowns (18.1 yards per catch).