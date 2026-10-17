The New England Patriots offense could get a major boost this week. The team will likely activate star wide receiver A.J. Brown off Injured Reserve to play against the New York Jets on Sunday, according to the NFL Network.

Brown suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 1 and has missed four weeks so far, the minimum required when a team places any player on IR. The three-time Pro Bowler returned to practice this week, but was limited all three days. His official game designation is questionable.

The WR had just three receptions on four targets for 26 yards before going down against the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl rematch season opener.

The Patriots offense was rocky to start the season, with quarterback Drake Maye struggling with forcing passes and committing turnovers. Their biggest offensive struggle came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3, as they failed to get into the end zone and lost 35-6.

Without Brown, the worry was that the Patriots couldn't march down the field without a true WR1. Maye's capabilities were called into question, with many wondering whether last year's near-MVP season was a fluke.

Despite his absence, the Maye and Co. have seemed to get it together and have increased production tenfold. They look like a team to beat over the last two weeks, having defeated the Buffalo Bills 29-26 and the Las Vegas Raiders 45-17. The Patriots are currently 10th in passing yards (1,274), but tied for most interceptions (7).

Brown returning should elevate the offense, finally give fans a look at what a Maye-Brown offense looks like, and continue the upward trajectory.

If Brown does not return this week against the Jets, he could return in Week 7 against the Chicago Bears.