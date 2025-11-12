The Philadelphia Eagles and coach Nick Sirianni won their third straight game by defeating the Green Bay Packers, 10-7. As the final score indicates, this was not some offensive shootout. The defense held Jordan Love's unit to 261 yards of total offense, while DeVonta Smith led the way offensively with four catches for 69 yards and Philly's lone touchdown.

Once again, star wideout A.J. Brown was not involved in the game plan. He caught two of three targets for 13 yards. This marked the fourth game of the season in which he recorded below 30 receiving yards. In all, Brown caught 31 passes for 408 yards and three touchdowns in eight games played. Entering Week 11, Brown is tied for 61st in receptions, and ranks 50th in receiving yards.

Brown voiced his displeasure with his role in the offense on social media earlier this season, and he's doing something similar now.

Recently, Brown joined streamer jankyrondo to play some "Madden 26." Brown made several comments during the live stream indicating that he was upset. When jankyrondo asked him how he was, Brown had this to say:

"No. Where have you been?" Brown replied with a laugh. "Family's good. Everything else? No. It's a shitshow. You on some 'How you been?' I've been struggling brother."

This was not all that Brown said. He continued to voice his displeasure, saying "If you got me on fantasy (football) man, get rid of me."

Brown of course peppered his Madden avatar with targets, saying, "Good things happen when you get touches."

After the Madden matchup, in which Brown caught nine passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns, he said, "I'm telling you bro, that's the only highlights of damn football I'm living right now."

The question has to be asked, was Brown doing a bit? Was he joking around? But if he was joking around, what purpose does this serve? Brown put himself in the headlines once again with comments that surely don't endear him to his franchise or the fan base.

During a Wednesday morning interview with 94 WIP in Philadelphia, reporters asked Sirianni about Brown's comments.

"Yeah, I mean, you can, again, when there's obviously (the) ability to debate what he meant or what he said, or 'Hey, why did you say why there?' Sirianni said. "Listen, you go with your interactions with guys on a daily basis, and not what people are ... speculating, or anything like that. We're going to continue to try to get better on offense, and we played a great game on defense. We are in tune to what's going on here and the relationships that we have in here, and the process that we have in here, and A.J.'s all-in."

There was some speculation that Brown could be moved at the trade deadline, but ultimately, he wasn't. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman told reporters that teams trying to win Super Bowls don't trade away talents like A.J. Brown.

"I think that when you're trying to be a great team, it's hard to trade great players, and A.J. Brown's a great player," Roseman said. "He wears the 'C' for a reason. He's an important part of this team, of this organization. He cares about winning, he cares about his teammates, and I think that when you're a team like ours that is looking forward to an opportunity to compete for a championship, you just don't get rid of guys like that. We feel very lucky to have him on our team and excited about the second half of the season with him."

Recently, it looked like Brown's role in the offense was getting to where it should be. He exploded for 121 yards and two touchdowns on four receptions in the Week 7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, but injured his hamstring and missed the Eagles' next game against the New York Giants. Then came the disappointing outing in Green Bay, and now, these comments.

Sirianni says that Brown is "all-in," while Brown says he's struggling, and clearly not happy with his contributions to the offense. Up next for the Eagles are the Detroit Lions in Philly for "Sunday Night Football."