Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown found himself in the headlines this week when he made comments on a live stream indicating frustration with the offense. That led to a 10-minute meeting Thursday with Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie at practice, according to ESPN. The meeting was reportedly facilitated by Dom DiSandro, the famous team security chief.

During this meeting, Brown reportedly told Lurie that he would stop publicly complaining, but reiterated his frustration and a desire to be more involved in the offense. Lurie told his star wideout that he didn't need to apologize, and the meeting ended with an embrace.

While the Eagles are 7-2, Philly's offense ranks No. 23 in the NFL with 303.2 total yards per game, and owns a -222 total yards differential this season. Brown has caught 31 passes for 408 yards and three touchdowns in eight games played. His 31 receptions are tied for 63rd in the NFL, and his 408 yards receiving rank 51st. Brown caught just two passes for 13 yards in Philly's last win over the Green Bay Packers -- a game in which the Eagles scored just one touchdown.

What Brown said on the stream

Brown joined streamer jankyrondo this week to play "Madden 26." When the streamer asked Brown how he was, he had this to say:

"No. Where have you been?" Brown replied with a laugh. "Family's good. Everything else? No. It's a shitshow. You on some 'How you been?' I've been struggling brother."

Brown also told those tuning in, "If you got me on fantasy (football) man, get rid of me."

After the Madden matchup, in which Brown's player caught nine passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns, he said, "I'm telling you bro, that's the only highlights of damn football I'm living right now."

A.J. Brown explains his comments

Even more notable than Brown's comments was what happened afterwards. When he spoke to reporters at his locker on Wednesday afternoon, he refused to apologize.

"I think that's fair, I think if you got eyes you can see that," Brown told reporters. "The same things I've been saying like all season. So me, making light of my situation on Twitch with my friend, that's something I'm not apologizing for. You know? Because like I said, if you got eyes, you could see that. Shoot, that's me trying to like laugh through my situation."

Brown said he does not want to come off as a malcontent. He sees that the offense is not as good as it should be, and wants to help contribute. The issue isn't about targets or stats, but just making the offense better.

"I think if we're really focused on winning and doing our job, we can't just keep slapping a band-aid over the defense doing their job and getting us out of trouble," Brown said. "At what point are we going to pick up our slack as an offense? We're so great, and that's what I'm getting at. It's not about I don't care about winning or all I care about is stats. No. It's been week after week sometimes, we're not doing our job on offense. So you can't just keep slapping a band-aid over that and you expect to win late in the year ... it's not going to happen.

"Last year, what it was, thank you for the ring, but it's a new season. They adapted, we have to adapt and we have to continue to get better and try to find new ways. That's where the frustration comes in. It's not about winning, you guys. I want to win, yes. I want to help contribute as well, do our thing on offense as well. I think that's fair."

Brown isn't incorrect in saying that the offense should be better, but is him speaking out in the way he is something that will help? It will continue to be debated if Brown is going about this the right way, but all eyes will be on Jalen Hurts and company Sunday night when the Eagles host the Detroit Lions.