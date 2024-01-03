For the first time in 12 days, A.J. Brown stood up in front of several cameras and spoke to the Philadelphia media. Brown made it clear he is not upset with the Philadelphia Eagles coaches nor the play-calling, but needed to get something off his chest.

"I didn't wanna be negative," Brown said, via NJ.com. "I was already into the mindset of we were going through tough times, so me personally, the person I am -- I just have to go back to work. Ain't nothing I can do about it.

"Like I said after the game, I was raised that if I have nothing good to say, I'm not gonna say nothing at all. I'm not just gonna continue to pound a negative into a negative. You guys can write for negative stuff, you watch the game too! You guys already know, so there's nothing more that I can say. I'm not trying to make it worse than what it is."

Brown has been silent for over a week, last speaking the Friday before the Christmas Day victory over the New York Giants. He declined to talk in the locker room after the win and in the week ahead, raising questions about what's going on and whether he's frustrated with the offense or coaching staff.

"I'm not about to talk," Brown said with a smile on his face after Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. When a reporter asked Brown why, the Eagles receiver politely responded "that would be talking." Brown was also asked if he would talk this week and just shrugged his shoulders before responding, "it's nothing towards y'all."

Brown is 50 yards away from breaking his own record for most receiving yards in a season in Eagles history. He is fifth in the NFL in receptions (105) and third in receiving yards (1,447), having the most catches by any Eagles wide receiver in a season.

The Eagles have lost four of five games and have been limping toward the playoffs. Brown is fully aware everything he says or does will get twisted the wrong way.

"Everything that I do. If I say something, if I do anything, I'm classified as a monster," Brown said with a smile. "It's honestly the opposite. You saw my frustration on the field. It wasn't the play call, it wasn't about none of that, it was my guy getting banged up.

"I apologized to my teammates today. They shouldn't have to speak on my behalf. I'm a man, I can speak for myself."