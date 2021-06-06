Anyone who's followed the Julio Jones trade saga knows that one player, in particular, has been especially vocal about wanting his team to acquire the star wide receiver. Now, said player is taking credit -- or at least asking for some -- with Jones set to come to his team, after all. In the wake of the Falcons' agreement to trade Jones to Tennessee, Titans wideout A.J. Brown is celebrating the arrival of his new teammate by reminding fans of his role in recruiting the All-Pro.

Less than two weeks after trying to sell Jones on the Titans in an Instagram video, which featured the longtime Falcon in a Tennessee jersey, Brown has taken to Twitter to tell his own team he "needs (his) commission from them recruiting videos." He also shared a previous video of himself warming up for a game with a Julio Jones Falcons jersey, saying he "really manifested this before anyone knew."

Brown, who's posted 1,000-yard receiving seasons in each of his first two years in the NFL, also retweeted endorsements of the Titans' bolstered receiving corps, while adding a colorful proclamation of his own to go with a picture of Jones, Derrick Henry and himself in Titans uniforms: "Please excuse my language when I say this: Ya'll done (expletive) up."

Jones figures to start opposite Brown for the Titans this season, which will be Julio's first outside of Atlanta during a 10-year career.