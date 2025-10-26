The Philadelphia Eagles are not expected to deal star wide receiver A.J. Brown as the NFL's Nov. 4 trade deadline approaches, according to ESPN. Teams around the league are "eyeing Brown," but it would take a "blockbuster offer" for the Eagles to trade Brown, per ESPN.

There was some buzz earlier this month that Philadelphia could be open to a move after Brown released a few cryptic social media posts that seemed to point at his discontent with the franchise. Brown later cleared the air while admitting that he was frustrated with the state of Philadelphia's offense to start the season.

"This is home. This is my home," Brown said Oct 1. "Unfortunately, I did it to myself. I won't say 'unfortunately.' I did it to myself. This is my home. I love it here."

Despite those comments, speculation swirled again this week after Brown posted a photo to Instagram with the caption, "Using me but not using me." Though that post came on the heels of 121-yard, two-touchdown outing in a win over the Minnesota Vikings, many wondered whether it was a shot at the team amid his slow start.

Outside of a 109-yard performance against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3, Brown combined for eight catches for 42 yards in three out of Philadelphia's first four games. He made the earlier social media posts after a two-catch, seven-yard performance in the Eagles' Week 4 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Though Brown is averaging a career-low 56.4 yards per game, Philadelphia has made an effort to get Brown more involved in the offense in the weeks since. His performance against the Vikings was his best of the season. Brown has been ruled out for Sunday's game vs. the New York Giants because of a hamstring injury, but he's not expected to be sidelined for long.

Brown has eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving in each of his three seasons with Philadelphia after the Eagles acquired him in a trade with the Tennessee Titans during the 2022 NFL Draft.