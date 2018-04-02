A.J. Green doesn't think the Giants are crazy enough to trade Odell Beckham

Through his first four NFL seasons, Odell Beckham Jr. has racked up 313 catches for 4,424 yards and 38 touchdowns. Those numbers are impressive enough -- they rank seventh, ninth, and sixth all-time, respectively, for a player in his first four seasons -- but they are even more incredible when you consider that he accumulated those figures despite missing 17 games due to injury across his first four seasons.

Despite his productivity, rumors continue to swirl that Beckham is not long for New York. He reportedly wants to be the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL and it's been reported that he will not step on the field without a contract extension. Meanwhile, the Giants are reportedly asking for at least two first-round picks in trade talks for Odell, even while their owner publicly denies that the star wideout is even on the block.

One person that does not believe Beckham will be traded is another star wide receiver: the Bengals' A.J. Green. Why? Well, because he thinks the Giants aren't that stupid.

"That's stupid. That's stupid, man," Green told NFL Network, when asked about the idea that Beckham could be traded this offseason. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime, or once-in-a-generation talent, man, and you've got to be ready. I think he'll get paid. They not that crazy."

Beckham is headed into the final year of his deal with the Giants, set to make just south of $8.5 million on his fifth-year option. The Giants can keep him in town for at least another two seasons beyond that at a relative discount by using the franchise tag. Beckham would get a nice payday for each of those seasons, and it would be fully-guaranteed if he signs the tag, but it wouldn't provide the long-term security he's looking for. The stand-off between the two sides will be interesting to watch play out, but according to Green, we should expect to see Odell in red, white, and Big Blue come opening day in 2018.