Following a Week 14 loss to old friend Andy Dalton and the Dallas Cowboys, the Bengals may not only have three games remaining in the regular season but three games left of the A.J. Green era in Cincinnati. The 32-year-old wide receiver is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason after the Bengals placed the franchise tag on him last year. That uncertain future is something that Green seems to be willing to embrace as the regular season is in its final weeks.

"I love my time here," Green said, via ESPN's Ben Baby. "Who knows what is going to happen? I will be ready for anything and be excited to get back to playing football whether it is here or somewhere else."

After signing the franchise tag last offseason, Green did say that he hoped to retire as a member of the Bengals and play for four more years. What's intriguing now, however, is the receiver coming off of that desire a bit by keeping his options open.

"My wife, my family, my boys, we are going to sit down and make the best decision that is going to be best for my career," he added. "Right now, we don't know what that looks like right now but we prepare for anything."

A.J. Green 2005 • CB • TAR 0 REC 0 REC YDs 0 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

While Green is certainly getting up there in age and will be 33-years old by the start of next season, the veteran pass-catcher is enjoying a healthy season to this point after a 2019 campaign where he was held out. He also played in just nine games in 2018. That is a positive development as he soon hits the open market and flirts with the idea of possibly joining just the second team of his 10-year NFL career. While he may not be the receiver that posted five 1,000-yard seasons to begin his career, he could be a solid addition to a number of receiver units across the league.