A.J. Green reportedly ruled out for Week 4, still no timetable for return from ankle injury

The Cincinnati Bengals weren't considered by many to be a Super Bowl contender in 2019, and they quickly became a total afterthought once seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Green went down with an ankle injury on the first day of training camp. He's been making progress, however, but is still not ready to return to the practice field. According to ESPN's Ben Baby, Green has already been ruled out for the Bengals' Week 4 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers and is not expected to practice this week. This update comes just two weeks after Green got out of his walking boot and even started running.

After Green went down with the injury in July, an initial X-ray showed no signs of fracture, but he did suffer torn ligaments that required a clean-up procedure. The original thought was that Green would miss the entire preseason, but soon that timeline drifted into the regular season.

"There's a good chance [Green] is going to miss a couple games," head coach Zac Taylor said this offseason, via Brandon Saho of WLWT in Cincinnati. "It's a little more extensive than we initially thought, but we followed the proper protocol and it's a good thing they got in there and found that so he [can be] healthy when the time comes. I hate to put weeks on it. I don't like to make that projection because everyone heals differently, but we're ready for him to come back when he's healthy and ready to go."

The Bengals are eager to bring their star wideout back into the fold. After an encouraging performance in the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks, the Bengals have regressed. They were blown out, 41-17, in their home opener against the San Francisco 49ers, and then lost to the Bills in Buffalo, 21-17, in Week 3.

Cincinnati has not scored more than 20 points in a game yet, and coach Taylor is hoping that Green's eventual return will take this offense to another level.