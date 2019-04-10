A.J. Green says it's 'very exciting' to be playing for an offensive-minded head coach for the first time

A.J. Green was taken by the Cincinnati Bengals with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2011 draft. By that time, Marvin Lewis had already been the team's head coach for eight seasons, and he would ultimately last another eight more until stepping down earlier this offseason and being replaced by former Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor.

That means for his entire career, Green has had a head coach whose primary focus was defense. That's no longer the case, and Green is pretty psyched about it.

"Just watching the offense, just watching some of the Rams' highlights, and their playbook made it very exciting," Green said this week, per the Bengals' official website. "It's my first time being with an offensive-minded coach. Just him being the head coach, being in the meeting rooms going through everything, all the offensive plans, so it was very exciting for me."

Despite having a defense-first coach for his whole career, Green has become one of the best receivers in football, racking up 602 catches for 8,907 yards and 63 scores. He's done all that while working with four different offensive coordinators in eight seasons, but for the foreseeable future, it'll be just one guy driving the offensive system, since that guy is the head coach. And Green thinks that could work well for him and the rest of the team.

"I think he's definitely going to be hands-on and I think that's good," Green said. "He's young, looks like the offense is going to be very high flying for us. We have the talent to be real good. We just got to put everything together."

The Bengals certainly have some talent, with Green, Tyler Boyd, and running back Joe Mixon, but they may need to make some upgrades along the offensive line and under center if they really want the offense to take off.