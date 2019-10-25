A.J. Green trade market: Landing spots, projected cost for Bengals receiver at NFL deadline

There have been several major trades already in the NFL, and one blockbuster by way of Jalen Ramsey being sent to the Los Angeles Rams, and things aren't expected to wane in the days ahead of the Oct. 29 trade deadline. Few moves would rearrange the landscape of the league like a decision from the Cincinnati Bengals to trade All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Green, but they've seemingly held firm on not pulling that trigger just yet.

Of course, the odds aren't in their favor when it comes to Green opting to sign an extension going forward, and he hits unrestricted free agency in 2020. It would behoove the Bengals to at least try and land a premium pick of some sort in exchange for what appears to be a looming and eventual loss of Green, especially when considering he's not played a snap for them this season because of their own ill-advised decision to practice on a poor field at the University of Dayton this summer -- resulting in an ankle injury to Green that required surgery to repair.

That only served to deepen a growing rift between Green and the Bengals, not aided by the fact they haven't made the playoffs since 2015 and have a 19-35 record in their last 4.5 seasons, which includes being 0-7 in 2019. The bottom line is the Bengals, who have already fired longtime head coach Marvin Lewis and replaced him with Zac Taylor this year, are in rebuild mode and the 31-year-old Green isn't looking to stick around while they figure it all out.

And so it goes, Green will likely leave in 2020, or the Bengals can call these five teams -- at minimum -- to strike a deal.

1. Green Bay Packers

As mentioned in my contender trade column this week, Green to the Packers would be a move that takes the offense over the top, and bonus points for the obvious marketing that comes with selling the move as "Green" Bay. Salesmanship aside, with Davante Adams already being a dynamic deep threat for Aaron Rodgers, the addition of Green would instantly force opposing defenses to pick their poison. This isn't a team that does will running the ball, but it doesn't need to as long as A-A-Ron is working his magic, as he's done in the absence of Adams for several games this season due to turf toe.

Adding a[nother] high caliber weapon to Rodgers' holster would make the Packers passing attack absolutely lethal going forward.

2. Buffalo Bills

Wait... so you're telling me it's late October and the Bills are still relevant? Yes, and more than that, they are contenders. What stinks for them is they happen to play in the same AFC East perennially dominated by the New England Patriots -- who are now 7-0 after slapping around the rival Jets -- and it's not simply because of Tom Brady. It's arguably more so because the Patriots defense is the best in the league, and especially their secondary, who already have an inhumane tally of 18 interceptions in seven games; and that count is twice as much as the categorical second-place Panthers. This means Josh Allen will have to play pristine football in order to topple King Belichick, but it also means the receiving corps better be A1.

Adding Green to play opposite John Brown with Cole Beasley underneath would do the trick, and immediately improve the 12th-worst passing attack in the NFL.

3. Oakland Raiders

You know the story inside-out by now, and the Raiders are still trying to figure out how they let the Pittsburgh Steelers convince them to rent Antonio Brown for a summer in exchange for a third- and fifth-round pick. Releasing Brown before the season opener left the team without a No. 1 receiver yet again, and they've not been able to establish one going into the middle portion of the season. They have been scrappy enough to stay afloat a 3-3, mostly due to strong play at the tight end position -- namely Darren Waller -- but if a tight end leads your team in receiving and his name isn't Rob Gronkowski, you have a problem.

The good news is, Green is an instant fix for what ails them, if they can make the deal happen.

4. Carolina Panthers

It's Christian McCaffrey's world and we're all just living in it. He's a workhorse for the Panthers and easily the most dangerous running back in the NFL right now, but also because he's equally as terrifying as a receiver. His performances aside, there hasn't been a truly dominant pure wideout in Charlotte who can take over a game since Steve Smith, Sr. was sent packing six years ago, and the team still wears the poor decision named Kelvin Benjamin. Former first-round pick D.J. Moore is building a solid sophomore campaign after an inconsistent rookie year, but while he leads the team in receiving, he has but one touchdown.

Granted, the change at quarterback impacts some of this, but Green has racked up 8,907 receiving yards and 63 touchdowns with Dalton as his QB, and that's all you need to know about what he can do for Kyle Allen or Cam Newton.

5. Arizona Cardinals

Don't look now, but the Cardinals are trying to turn the corner after failing to win in their first four games, but having now rattled off three straight wins to land at 3-3-1 on the year. First-overall pick Kyler Murray is finding his groove with the help of future first-ballot Hall of Fame receiver Larry Fitzgerald, but there are problems afoot. David Johnson is battling a knee injury serious enough to warrant them signing Alfred Morris for assistance, and Johnson currently has the second-highest tally of receiving yards on the team behind Fitzgerald.

They'd like to see more out of former second-round pick Christian Kirk, but need to do something big in their passing attack soon, because their next four games include one battle with the Saints and two against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers -- with their accompanying defense that suffocates teams -- and they still haven't face the Rams yet. Adding Green to tandem with Fitzgerald could keep the Niners, Rams, and others from sending the Cardinals back to the graveyard.