A.J. Green wants to stay in Cincinnati despite trade rumors: Bengals 'value me'

The Cincinnati Bengals don't plan on trading A.J. Green, and the seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver has no plans on going anywhere either. Green insisted he's like to stay with the Bengals after a week of trade speculation culminating with Bengals head coach Zac Taylor confirming the franchise won't trade him.

"I'd just like to stay here," Green said, per Pro Football Talk. "They value me. Nobody is going to value you as much as the place you got drafted at. It's home."

CBS Sports' NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported earlier in the week the Bengals are expected to "begin fielding calls for a core group of key players." While Green wasn't specifically mentioned, speculation arose that the Bengals could deal him with an 0-5 start and Green scheduled to hit free agency after the season.

Green is aware of the trade rumors, but the Bengals are the team he wants to play for.

"That's just not who I am. I'm loyal to the person who gave me my shot," Green said, via the Bengals website. "They took care of Larry (Fitzgerald). He's a Cardinal. No matter how many times they rebuild, he's a Cardinal. He's the only guy still there.

"I want the team records. I want more Pro Bowls. I want all that. So when I leave there is going to be a standard. I still want the yardage, I still want the touchdowns."

Green also admitted a trade "wouldn't change who I am," but the preference is to stay in Cincinnati. Money won't be a factor for Green, as he told ESPN's Ben Baby he's "got enough of that."

Drafted fourth overall in the 2011 NFL Draft, Green has 602 catches for 8,907 yards and 63 touchdowns, averaging 14.8 yards per catch. Green has six 1,000-yard seasons and has made the Pro Bowl seven times. He has missed 18 games since the start of the 2016 season due to various injuries.

Green's value will be high as a free agent if he finishes the season strong, but it sounds like the Bengals will certainly receive the opportunity to keep him in Cincinnati long-term.