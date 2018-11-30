A.J. Green will return for Bengals vs. Broncos after three-game absence due to foot injury

The Cincinnati Bengals may have lost starting quarterback Andy Dalton for the year, but reinforcements are on the way. Wide receiver A.J. Green, who has missed the team's past three games with a foot injury, is set to return this Sunday as he was taken off the team's final injury report of the week prior to their Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos.

AJ Dre Vigil all go full; Malone, McRae out — Geoff Hobson (@GeoffHobsonCin) November 30, 2018

Green had 45 catches for 687 yards and six touchdowns this season prior to the injury. The Bengals took their bye in Week 9 and Green has sat out as they have lost consecutive games to the Saints, Ravens and Browns.

His presence should be a boon for Jeff Driskel, who will fill on for Dalton under center for the rest of the year. Driskel completed 17 of 29 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown while throwing to Tyler Boyd, John Ross, Auden Tate and company after Dalton exited the game last week against the Browns.

Green is without question the Bengals' best playmaker, and his absence has been noticeable over the past few weeks. Boyd, in particular, has seen the effect of increased defensive attention and had a couple of his worst games of the year with Green on the sideline.

The Bengals could use the extra gear Green will provide the offense, because the defense has fallen off badly and led to them falling out of the playoff picture. They're still technically in the hunt, but they're going to need a big turnaround down the stretch. Perhaps Green can fuel said turnaround, but if he can't, we might finally see some changes in Cincy this offseason.