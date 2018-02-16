AJ McCarron on winning his grievance against Bengals: 'It was just business'

Long-time Bengals backup quarterback AJ McCarron will almost assuredly leave Cincinnati this offseason as an unrestricted free agent, but he's only an unrestricted free agent because he won his grievance against the Bengals on Thursday. McCarron was supposed to be a restricted free agent, but by winning his grievance stemming from the 2014 season when the Bengals placed him on the non-football injury list, he's now completely free to leave.

He'll likely do so to become a starter for the first time in his career, but he won't be burning any bridges in the process. On Thursday, McCarron made it clear that he harbors no hard feelings toward the Bengals despite the way this process has unfolded.

"It was just business," McCarron said, per the Bengals' website. "They had to do what was best for them and I had to do what was best for me. It was never anything personal. I loved the city, loved the fans, loved everything about it. It's an awesome place to play."

McCarron's right. The Bengals wanted McCarron to be a restricted free agent so they could either hang onto him or get something in return for him. McCarron wanted to leave so he could start elsewhere. Now, that'll happen. McCarron will be coveted on the open market by quarterback-needy teams while the Bengals will be forced to address their backup quarterback situation (and maybe their starting situation) this offseason.

"To get the chance to be able to show what I can do and get out there and compete, that's really all you want as a player," McCarron said. "I'm just so glad the waiting is over and now my family and I can get on with the next chapter in our lives."

It's rare a backup quarterback leaves a franchise with his own iconic moments, but McCarron departs Cincinnati with a few. During the 2015 season, after Andy Dalton broke his thumb, McCarron posted a 2-1 record as the starter by throwing four touchdowns and zero interceptions during that three-game stretch. Then, he nearly helped the Bengals win their first playoff game since 1991, but a late-game meltdown not involving McCarron crushed their dreams. Before the meltdown, McCarron connected with A.J. Green for a go-ahead, 25-yard touchdown in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter.

Game on the line?



Throw it deep to A.J. Green.



What a catch. What a throw. #Touchdown! #PITvsCIN https://t.co/aKXtWfkfYy — NFL (@NFL) January 10, 2016

"To have one of the great players in the game come over and hand me that ball, it was an awesome moment," McCarron said of Green. "There were precious memories."

McCarron never started a game again He finishes his Bengals career with 920 passing yards, six touchdowns, two interceptions, and an 93.6 passer rating in regular-season action.

For some strange reason, his extremely limited experience under center has been enough for teams to consider him a starting-caliber quarterback. Heck, just a few months ago, the Browns tried to trade for McCarron and would've had him if not for a snafu at the last minute. To me, McCarron seems more likely to be the next Mike Glennon than, say, Case Keenum, but it's impossible to know given how limited his experience is. Someone will find out soon enough.

