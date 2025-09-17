The Atlanta Falcons are likely without one of the key members of their secondary for Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers. Falcons coach Raheem Morris announced Wednesday that cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. is week-to-week after injuring his hamstring in Sunday's 22-6 win against the Minnesota Vikings.

"We'll see how it goes. ... Obviously those hamstrings are tricky," Morris said.

Terrell suffered the injury in the final minute of the second quarter when the Falcons cornerback grabbed at his left hamstring while in pass coverage. The Falcons cornerback remained on the field for a few minutes before making his way to the sideline. Terrell did not return to the game.

Just after Terrell exited the game, Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy found Justin Jefferson on a 50-yard pass play. The Vikings ended up getting into field goal range where kicker Will Reichard connected on a 51-yard field goal to end the first half.

The Falcons didn't allow any points in the second half after Terrell left the game.

The Falcons originally selected Terrell with the No. 16 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Falcons cornerback was a second-team All-Pro in just his second NFL season as he registered 81 combined tackles, 16 passes defended and three interceptions. In 2024, Terrell logged 66 combined tackles, six passes defended and two interceptions while appearing in all 17 games.

With Terrell injured, Dee Alford will likely step up in his absence. Alford -- who signed with the team in 2022 -- has logged 16 starts over the past two seasons, registering 83 combined tackles, 11 passes defended and a forced fumble in 2024. Mike Hughes and Billy Bowman Jr. will also be heavily relied upon.