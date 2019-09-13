A look at Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray and other active NFL players who could have had MLB careers

The 2019 NFL season is now in full swing as the baseball playoffs are rapidly approaching. Depending on how the MLB postseason works itself out, it looks as though sports fans could yet again be blessed with MLB, NBA, NFL, and NHL games all being played on the same day come October. In the very least, fans will always enjoy having the luxurious pick of the litter between baseball and football for the next few weeks.

Along with their fall calendar coexistence, the NFL and MLB also have some strong connections between players. A few have played both sports professionally, while many more have had to choice on over the other after college.

For instance, legends Deion Sanders and Bo Jackson played -- and excelled -- in both the NFL and MLB simultaneously. Presently, many big NFL stars were once-upon-a-time standouts on the baseball diamond. In some cases, a handful of them shined brighter with the bat and glove than they did on the gridiron. It is hard enough to make it big in one sport, but to have the opportunity to play at the next level in multiple sports, that is just downright ridiculous.

In honor of the NFL-MLB eclipse, here are NFL players who also had the opportunity to go pro in baseball. Keep in mind, the list includes only active players.

The son of former Mets pitcher Pat Mahomes Sr., the reigning MVP was drafted in the 37th round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of Whitehouse High in Texas . He was reportedly considered a third or fourth-round draft prospect thanks to his mid-90's fastball. The three-sport athlete was named the MaxPreps 2013-14 Athlete of the Year award, which honors the best overall high school athlete over a school year's span.

It goes without saying, Kyler Murray had just as bright a future in baseball as he currently does on the gridiron. Murray is the only athlete in sports history to be taken in the first round of both the MLB and NFL drafts. He is also the only two-time MaxPreps Player of the Year. Murray hit .296 and crushed 10 home runs to go along with 47 RBI his final season at Oklahoma.

The Seahawks Super Bowl-winning quarterback is the only name on this list who can say he was traded in the MLB. After hearing his name called two different times in the MLB Draft, Wilson was most recently acquired by the Yankees from the Rangers back in 2018. In fact, Wilson played in actual Spring Training contests that same year. Before transferring to Wisconsin for football, Wilson played in parts of two seasons in the Colorado Rockies' farm system, slashing .229/.354/.356 with five home runs.

Tom Brady is just good at everything, and that includes baseball. An 18th round pick of the Montreal Expos, Brady shined behind the dish as a catcher. The Expos thought he could be a potential All Star, as his power from the left side impressed pro scouts. After winning six Super Bowls and three NFL MVP awards, it's safe to say Brady made the right decision.

Winston was one of the few athletes who excelled in two sports in college. Before heading to Tallahassee, Winston was taken in the 15th round by the Texas Rangers. The 2013 Heisman Trophy winner had a fastball that reached 97-mph on the mound where he appeared in 60 games for the Seminoles, posting a microscopic 1.94 ERA.

The Sacramento-native's pro-baseball career got off to a rough start. After being selected in the 18th round by the Red Sox in 2012, Green-Thompson went 0-for-39 with 37 strikeouts in his lone rookie ball season. Despite the horrific start, Thompson was given a significant signing bonus and considered a top talent with plenty of pop before making the switch to football.

Another rare two-sport college athlete, Golden Tate was a speedy outfielder with a cannon of an arm for Notre Dame. In his two seasons playing baseball for the Irish, Tate hit for a .318 batting average and swiped 16 bags. He was actually drafted two different times, once out of high school and again during his junior year of college.

The long-time backup quarterback was anything but a backup in the middle infield. Though he had not played baseball for a couple years after high school, Moore was seen playing in a semi-professional baseball league in Southern California and caught the attention of the Los Angeles Angels. He was selected in the 22nd round the subsequent MLB draft.

With a father already in the NFL Hall of Fame, perhaps the writing was on the wall for Kyle Long in regards to which sport he would choose. The 23rd round draft pick of the White Sox was reportedly throwing 95-96 mph as a southpaw before deciding to bulk up as a lineman in an effort to pursue a career in football. The three-time Pro Bowler has put together a very solid resume on the gridiron.

These next two players are technically free agents, though both were seen at a tryout with the Colts just last week. Weeden made headlines after being the oldest player drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft at 28 back in 2012. The reason for his football career getting off to such a late start was because he initially spent five seasons playing minor league baseball for the New York Yankees. Weeden accumulated a 19-26 record with a 5.02 ERA.

Kyler Murray wasn't the first Oakland A's draft pick to choose the football over baseball. Matt Cassel's biggest baseball claim to fame was his time on the 1994 Northridge Little League team, as they went all the way to Williamsport only to lose to Venezuela in the Little League World Series finals. The USC Trojan later became a 36th round MLB draft choice.