Philip Rivers announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, 17 years after entering the league. Rivers was known for his time with the Chargers and Indianapolis Colts, his comebacks, but more than anything, he was known for his exceptional trash talking.

The 39-year-old entered the league selected by the New York Giants with the No. 4 pick and played with San Diego/Los Angeles from 2004-2019. He spent his last season with Indianapolis. Rivers is an eight-time Pro Bowler, was named Comeback Player of the Year in 2013 and was the NFL passing yards leader in 2010, to name a few things off his resume.

He ended his career with a 27-24 Wild Card round playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.

While there is so much that can be said for his playing career, his impact on the field also came with his unique approach to trash talking. He was always dropping, "Dadgummits" and giving PG comebacks and burns to opposing players. A mic'd up Rivers always kept fans laughing and showed his hilarious personality.

The NFL will definitely miss his commentary. We rounded up some of the best Rivers trash talking moments and there were plenty to choose from. Here are some of our favorites:

Even when opposing players are helping him, he's gotta talk a little trash.

A compilation of some of the best:

GOAT of trash talking.

"You weren't even close!"

"He turned the corner on you."

Calling out others.

His trash talk was so prominent that other players were known to comment on it. Here is what some of he, his teammates and his competitors have said throughout the years on those in-game insults.