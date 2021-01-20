Philip Rivers announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, 17 years after entering the league. Rivers was known for his time with the Chargers and Indianapolis Colts, his comebacks, but more than anything, he was known for his exceptional trash talking.
The 39-year-old entered the league selected by the New York Giants with the No. 4 pick and played with San Diego/Los Angeles from 2004-2019. He spent his last season with Indianapolis. Rivers is an eight-time Pro Bowler, was named Comeback Player of the Year in 2013 and was the NFL passing yards leader in 2010, to name a few things off his resume.
He ended his career with a 27-24 Wild Card round playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.
While there is so much that can be said for his playing career, his impact on the field also came with his unique approach to trash talking. He was always dropping, "Dadgummits" and giving PG comebacks and burns to opposing players. A mic'd up Rivers always kept fans laughing and showed his hilarious personality.
The NFL will definitely miss his commentary. We rounded up some of the best Rivers trash talking moments and there were plenty to choose from. Here are some of our favorites:
Even when opposing players are helping him, he's gotta talk a little trash.
Philip Rivers on a 5-8 team thrashing a 4-9 team and trash talking with the little tantrum hands move as he screams "NINETY YARD TOUCHDOWN" after Yannick was nice enough to pick him up off the ground. Truly the 🐐pic.twitter.com/FC7XvBagtf— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 10, 2019
A compilation of some of the best:
Philip Rivers and his A+ trash talk are retiring from the NFL.— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 20, 2021
We'll miss it.
(via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/2xjMkBGWfl
GOAT of trash talking.
"Quit crying!" Is Philip Rivers the best trash talking QB in the #NFL? @Judson1360 @Hardwina @XTRA1360 pic.twitter.com/ToR0HnQhwA— Fox Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) November 12, 2016
"You weren't even close!"
Philip Rivers. The king of trash talk!— NFL UK (@NFLUK) January 20, 2021
We'll miss this. 😂 pic.twitter.com/6wgBagIt8H
"He turned the corner on you."
Philip Rivers trash talking is gold 😂— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 5, 2020
(via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/IQNOH3F3NG
Calling out others.
Philip Rivers trash talking is hilarious 💀😂— Entirely Sports (@Entirely_Sports) September 26, 2019
pic.twitter.com/RYnJZ7UfaZ
His trash talk was so prominent that other players were known to comment on it. Here is what some of he, his teammates and his competitors have said throughout the years on those in-game insults.
#Chargers QB Philip Rivers was asked about the trash talking between he and the Broncos in past. He said its a division game and the same thing happens against Oakland and KC. pic.twitter.com/nKfvgCwoAE— Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) October 2, 2019
Philip Rivers' former Left Tackle, @MarcusMcNeill73, joined @costaxtra1360 and @Judson1360 this morning to talk about the trash talking from his old QB:— XTRA1360 (@XTRA1360) December 12, 2019
"That's the energy that Phil brings and that's why our huddles were so electric."
Full Interview: https://t.co/JThCxnaHoV pic.twitter.com/89vuAgCMGn
#Broncos Von Miller explains the end of game trash talking with Philip Rivers. pic.twitter.com/ZP3LCYjfN7— Arran Andersen (@arranandersen) December 7, 2015
It’s the 𝗱𝗮𝗱𝗴𝘂𝗺𝗺𝗶𝘁𝘀 for me.— Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayWISH) October 7, 2020
The #Colts locker room explains how Philip Rivers became the KING of clean trash talking 🤣
Tune in at 5/6 on @WISH_TV!pic.twitter.com/Yx9kwnERbF
.@Chargers WR @keenan13allen told us about Philip Rivers legendary intensity and how far he'll the trash talking in practice: pic.twitter.com/OgkhtsKGr4— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) January 8, 2019