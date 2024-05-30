The NFL's wide receiver market has again been a major headline this offseason, and we still could see a couple record-breaking deals come to fruition before we reach September. Since he was acquired by the Miami Dolphins in 2022, Tyreek Hill had been the highest-paid wide receiver. That has now changed.

This offseason, Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions signed a four-year deal reportedly worth more than $120 million, while A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles inked a three-year extension worth $96 million. Half of the top 10 highest-paid receivers in the league right now received their deals this offseason.

Below we will list the top 20 highest-paid receivers in the NFL in terms of average annual salary, per Over The Cap. Everyone in the top 20 makes at least $20 million per year, and what's incredible is that there are now a whopping five teams that are paying two receivers at least $20 million per season! Let's jump in.

* denotes franchise tag