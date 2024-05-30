NFL: SEP 18 Dolphins at Ravens
The NFL's wide receiver market has again been a major headline this offseason, and we still could see a couple record-breaking deals come to fruition before we reach September. Since he was acquired by the Miami Dolphins in 2022, Tyreek Hill had been the highest-paid wide receiver. That has now changed.

This offseason, Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions signed a four-year deal reportedly worth more than $120 million, while A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles inked a three-year extension worth $96 million. Half of the top 10 highest-paid receivers in the league right now received their deals this offseason.

Below we will list the top 20 highest-paid receivers in the NFL in terms of average annual salary, per Over The Cap. Everyone in the top 20 makes at least $20 million per year, and what's incredible is that there are now a whopping five teams that are paying two receivers at least $20 million per season! Let's jump in.

* denotes franchise tag

PlayerTeamAAVTotal valueTotal guaranteed

A.J. Brown

Philadelphia Eagles

$32M

$96,000,000

$84M

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Detroit Lions

$30.002M

$120,010,000

$77M

Tyreek Hill

Miami Dolphins

$30M

$120,000,000

$72.2M

Jaylen Waddle

Miami Dolphins

$28.25M

$84,750,000

$76M

Davante Adams

Las Vegas Raiders

$28

$140,000,000

$65.7M

Cooper Kupp

Los Angeles Rams

$26.7M

$80,100,000

$75M

DeVonta Smith

Philadelphia Eagles

$25M

$75,000,000

$69.9M

Nico Collins

Houston Texans

$24.25M

$72,750,000

$52.1M

DK Metcalf

Seattle Seahawks

$24M

$72,000,000

$58.2M

Deebo Samuel

San Francisco 49ers

$23.85M

$71,550,000

$58.1M

Michael Pittman Jr.

Indianapolis Colts

$23.33M

$70,000,000

$46M

Terry McLaurin

Washington Commanders

$23.2M

$69,600,000

$53.1M

Calvin Ridley

Tennessee Titans

$23M

$92,000,000

$50M

Stefon Diggs

Houston Texans

$22.5M

$22,520,000

$22M

Tee Higgins*

Cincinnati Bengals

$21.8M

$21,816,000

$21.8M

D.J. Moore

Chicago Bears

$20.6M

$61,884,000

$41.6M

Mike Evans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

$20.5M

$41,000,000

$35M

Keenan Allen

Chicago Bears

$20.03M

$80,100,000

$50M

Chris Godwin

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

$20M

$60,000,000

$40M

Amari Cooper

Cleveland Browns

$20M

$100,000,000

$60M