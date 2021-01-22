Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew's future with the team is unclear following a disappointing 2020 season. While there is much to evaluate regarding his decrease in production following a strong start to his career and which teams he would serve best, we aren't here to evaluate his on-field work today.
Right now we have more important things to discuss: His new mullet.
Minshew is known for his interesting fashion choices and his signature mustache, but he debuted a new look on social media this week. The QB showed off his mullet, which he traded in for the now evolved mustache, calling the hairstyle the "Mississippi Mudflap," honoring the state he is from:
Minshew is always bold with his looks, and this mullet is no exception. In honor of his new look, here is a look back at some of his other best outfits.
A real fashion icon stepping off the plane.
Good football players, but true fashion icons... who you got #FitzMagic or #StacheMagic ? pic.twitter.com/2dieyXTxqB— Gardner Minshew (@GardnerMinshew5) March 17, 2019
That time he brought back jorts.
Jorts are in. 👖 ✂️— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) September 22, 2019
Welcome back, @GardnerMinshew5!@WSUCougarFB | #Pac12FB pic.twitter.com/zAjfTfs3j2
Even without summer weather, the jorts and aviators are a staple for Minshew.
It was 50 and drizzling in Pullman today, but jorts/aviator season runs year-round for Gardner Minshew. Photos: @tylertjomsland. pic.twitter.com/QgsJXCK6C4— Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) April 5, 2019
The Uncle Rico look was one of the best.
Gardner Minshew, meet Uncle Rico 😂— The MMQB (@theMMQB) September 26, 2019
📷 @Jaguars pic.twitter.com/lM3SoBImzq
Many future NFL players get dressed up for the draft, or for when they expect to get the call from a team, but in true Minshew Mania fashion, he was outside in jeans without a shirt.
One of the best days and calls ever! Good luck to everyone hoping to get their name called! It doesn’t matter when you get picked. Just enjoy your dream coming true! #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/hwJnG1AAsx— Gardner Minshew (@GardnerMinshew5) April 23, 2020
If there is one thing Minshew will always deliver on, it's giving us interesting looks.