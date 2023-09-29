Taylor Swift has become a full-on story of the 2023 NFL season. The pop star isn't hiding her rumored dating relationship with the Chiefs' Travis Kelce, drawing TV cameras while sitting next to Kelce's mother, Donna, at Arrowhead Stadium. Now she's reportedly set to travel to the Chiefs' road game against the Jets on Sunday.

But many of Swift's notoriously loyal fans (aka Swifties) may still be learning the basics of football, let alone who Kelce and the Chiefs really are. If you happen to be among them, and you're still wondering how Swift's new friend stacks up in the NFL, here you go:

Who is Travis Kelce?

Kelce plays tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. He is 33, in his 11th season as an NFL player. He went to college at the University of Cincinnati and was drafted by the Chiefs in 2013. He's played for Kansas City ever since.

As a tight end, Kelce is technically responsible for both blocking and catching passes, though his specialty has been the latter. His seven consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards from 2016-2022 set an NFL record for tight ends, and he is widely considered the best player at his position, earning eight Pro Bowl nods, which recognize the NFL's best players each year. His production has helped lead the Chiefs to two different Super Bowl victories -- one in 2019, and another in 2022.

Aside from his on-field production, Kelce is also well known for his colorful, confident personality. Quick to celebrate and speak his mind, he currently co-hosts a podcast, "New Heights," with his brother, Jason, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Who are the Chiefs?

Kelce's team is one of the most successful in recent NFL history. Since Andy Reid became Kansas City's head coach in 2013, the Chiefs have made the playoffs in nine of their last 10 seasons, winning at least 11 games in the NFL's 16- and now 17-game seasons eight different times. Since Patrick Mahomes became their starting quarterback in 2018, they have never failed to reach the AFC Championship Game, the final round before the Super Bowl, and they've advanced to three of the last four Super Bowls.

Mahomes, who is widely considered the best QB in the NFL, has teamed up with Kelce to win league championships in 2019 and 2022. But the Chiefs are also favored to make another Super Bowl bid this year. They have won two of their first three games in 2023, and oddsmakers still project them as one of the safest bets to hoist the trophy again.

Upcoming Chiefs games

Kelce joked that he tried giving Swift his phone number after she performed a concert in Kansas City, where the Chiefs play. Weeks later, he admitted he'd contacted the singer, challenging her to watch his own performance in K.C. Now, she's begun something of a Travis Kelce tour, attending the Chiefs' Week 3 game, with apparent plans to attend Week 4. Where could she be headed next, and how can you tune in to follow the journey? Here's a look at what's next: