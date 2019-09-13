Aaron Colvin signs with Redskins, less than a week after the cornerback was released by the Texans

The Washington Redskins are taking a flyer on Aaron Colvin, signing the veteran cornerback to a contract Friday just days after his release from the Houston Texans. The 28-year old Colvin is in his sixth NFL season, the first four with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the last two with the Houston Texans.

Colvin was starting for the Texans on Monday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints, giving up two second-half touchdowns in the 30-28 loss. Colvin was a scapegoat for the Texans in the loss as the team released him the next day, ending a tumultuous tenure in Houston.

In just 11 games with the Texans, Colvin had 34 tackles with just one pass defensed, being a healthy scratch for the Texans playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts last year. Not exactly what the Texans signed up for when giving Colvin a four-year, $34 million deal in 2018.

Colvin played four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, starting 25 games and totaling 166 tackles, 14 pass deflections, and a forced fumble prior to his stint in Houston. According to Pro Football Focus, Colvin allowed just 0.76 yards per coverage snap in 2017, sixth-best among 34 cornerbacks that played at least 200 passing down snaps in the slot. Colvin did allow 45 catches on 60 targets...but allowed just one reception on every 10 snaps (22nd in NFL).

The Redskins are hoping to get the 2017 version of Colvin, who would have to compete with Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and Fabian Moreau for playing time at cornerback. Quinton Dunbar and Josh Norman are the starters in Washington.