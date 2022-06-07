Aaron Donald will hold off his retirement presser for at least a few more years, as the Los Angeles Rams legend signed a contract extension that will make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Donald will receive a $40 million raise from the Rams and will see $95 million in totality on a contract that runs through the 2024 season. Donald will receive $65 million guaranteed over the next two seasons, as his average annual salary of $31,666,667 makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Where does Donald stack up amongst the richest deals ever handed out in NFL history? Let's take a look at the top 10 deals in total money and average annual value:

Top contracts in total value

Top contracts in average annual value

Player Average Annual Value Total Years Year Signed Aaron Rodgers $50,271,667 4 2022 Deshaun Watson $46 million 5 2022 Patrick Mahomes $45 million 10 2020 Josh Allen $43,005,667 6 2021 Derek Carr $40,174,160 4 2022 Dak Prescott $40 million 4 2021 Matthew Stafford $40 million 5 2022 Russell Wilson $35 million 2 2019 Kirk Cousins $35 million 1 2022 Jared Goff $33.5 million 4 2019

Most guaranteed money in contracts

Player Guaranteed Money Year Signed Deshaun Watson $230 million 2022 Aaron Rodgers $150,815,000 2022 Josh Allen $150 million 2021 Patrick Mahomes $141,481,905 2020 Matthew Stafford $130 million 2022 Dak Prescott $126 million 2021 Jared Goff $110,042,682 2019 Carson Wentz $107,970,683 2019 Russell Wilson $107 million 2019 Joey Bosa $102 million 2020

What's surprising about Donald's deal is that he doesn't crack the top 10 in any of these categories in spite of his dominance since he's entered the league. Donald is tied with J.J. Watt and Lawrence Taylor for the most defensive player of the year awards in NFL history (three) and has made the Pro Bowl eight times and was a First team All-Pro selection seven times (only played eight seasons).

Donald trails only Taylor (10) and Derrick Thomas (nine) for most consecutive Pro Bowl selections to start a career, while leading the NFL in sacks (98), tackles for loss (150), and quarterback hits (226) since entering the league in 2014. Add in the Super Bowl title and Donald has a first ballot ticket to the Hall of Fame.

Donald has the most sacks ever by a defensive tackle after his first eight seasons and the fourth-most by a player in NFL history in that span, which is actually incredible he's "only" making $31,666,667 per year. Still in the prime of his career, there's an argument to be made Donald is actually underpaid.