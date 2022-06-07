Aaron Donald will hold off his retirement presser for at least a few more years, as the Los Angeles Rams legend signed a contract extension that will make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.
Donald will receive a $40 million raise from the Rams and will see $95 million in totality on a contract that runs through the 2024 season. Donald will receive $65 million guaranteed over the next two seasons, as his average annual salary of $31,666,667 makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.
Where does Donald stack up amongst the richest deals ever handed out in NFL history? Let's take a look at the top 10 deals in total money and average annual value:
Top contracts in total value
|Player
|Total Contract Amount
|Year Signed
$450 million
2020
$258 million
2021
$230 million
2022
$160 million
2022
$160 million
2021
$150.815 million
2022
$150 million
2018
$141 million
2018
$140 million
2022
$140 million
2019
Top contracts in average annual value
|Player
|Average Annual Value
|Total Years
|Year Signed
Aaron Rodgers
$50,271,667
4
|2022
|Deshaun Watson
|$46 million
|5
|2022
Patrick Mahomes
$45 million
10
|2020
Josh Allen
$43,005,667
6
|2021
|Derek Carr
|$40,174,160
|4
|2022
Dak Prescott
$40 million
4
|2021
Matthew Stafford
$40 million
5
|2022
Russell Wilson
$35 million
2
|2019
$35 million
1
|2022
$33.5 million
4
|2019
Most guaranteed money in contracts
|Player
|Guaranteed Money
|Year Signed
|Deshaun Watson
|$230 million
|2022
Aaron Rodgers
$150,815,000
2022
Josh Allen
$150 million
2021
Patrick Mahomes
$141,481,905
2020
|Matthew Stafford
|$130 million
|2022
Dak Prescott
$126 million
2021
Jared Goff
$110,042,682
2019
$107,970,683
2019
Russell Wilson
$107 million
2019
$102 million
2020
What's surprising about Donald's deal is that he doesn't crack the top 10 in any of these categories in spite of his dominance since he's entered the league. Donald is tied with J.J. Watt and Lawrence Taylor for the most defensive player of the year awards in NFL history (three) and has made the Pro Bowl eight times and was a First team All-Pro selection seven times (only played eight seasons).
Donald trails only Taylor (10) and Derrick Thomas (nine) for most consecutive Pro Bowl selections to start a career, while leading the NFL in sacks (98), tackles for loss (150), and quarterback hits (226) since entering the league in 2014. Add in the Super Bowl title and Donald has a first ballot ticket to the Hall of Fame.
Donald has the most sacks ever by a defensive tackle after his first eight seasons and the fourth-most by a player in NFL history in that span, which is actually incredible he's "only" making $31,666,667 per year. Still in the prime of his career, there's an argument to be made Donald is actually underpaid.