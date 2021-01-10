Aaron Donald is doubtful to return for the Los Angeles Rams after suffering a rib injury in the third quarter of Los Angeles' wild-card game against the Seattle Seahawks. Donald, who has two sacks on the afternoon, took away a Russell Wilson touchdown throw to DK Metcalf by getting pressure on the Seahawks quarterback -- forcing Wilson to rush the throw early.

The end result was Wilson rolling on Donald as he was going down, with Donald clearly showing pain in the rib area. Donald walked slowly to the sideline after taking a knee on the ground and was checked on by trainers before heading to the locker room.

Donald jogged back to the sideline later in the third quarter, but he was then seen walking off the field with a trainer at the end of the quarter. He returned to the sideline in the fourth quarter but has yet to reenter the game.

Donald has been a force for the Rams in this game, having three tackles and two sacks and constantly applying pressure to Wilson throughout the afternoon.