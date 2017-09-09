Aaron Donald ends holdout and reports to Rams but is unlikely to play Week 1

Aaron Donald's holdout is over.

As first reported by Pro Football Talk and confirmed by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, Donald reported to the Rams and passed his physical on Saturday. However, according to La Canfora, Donald is not expected to play in the Rams' season opener against the Colts on Sunday.

Aaron Donald has ended his holdout. Reported to Rams. Not expected to play tomorrow — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) September 9, 2017

Donald remained away from the team through the summer after he failed to get a new contract befitting his status as the game's best interior lineman -- and arguably the game's best defensive player, period. His base salary in 2017 ($1.8 million) ranks 31st among all defensive tackles, according to Spotrac, and his base salary in 2018 ($6.9 million) ranks 13th. In Donald's three-year career, he's totaled 28 sacks -- remember, he's a defensive tackle, not an edge rusher. This offseason, our Pete Prisco ranked him as the third best player in all of football -- only Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady finished above him. He was Pro Football Focus' highest-graded interior defender last season.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Donald and the Rams will continue to work towards a new deal.

No new deal for Rams DT Aaron Donald at this time, but the two sides will keep working towards one, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2017

Donald might not have gotten the contract he wanted, but by skipping all of training camp and the preseason, he avoided picking up an unnecessary injury. Furthermore, by reporting before Week 1, he won't lose out on any money. As Pro Football Talk noted, if Donald hadn't reported before Week 1, he would've lost $106,014 this week. That's why it's not surprising to see Donald end his holdout on the eve of the season. Not many players are willing to stretch a holdout into the regular season and give up that much money.

It's a rough blow for the Rams that they won't have him for their season opener, but if they were that concerned about his absence, they probably should've given him the contract he wants (and deserves).

The biggest winner is still Scott Tolzien, who is filling in for the injured Andrew Luck. Tolzien appears to have avoided a date with Donald and therefore should survive Sunday's game. The biggest loser might be Kirk Cousins, as the Redskins are scheduled to play the Rams in Week 2. By then, Donald could be back and ready to eat opposing quarterbacks.

I'm guessing Cousins definitely does not like that.